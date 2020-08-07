Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/06
124.92 AUD   +0.39%
02:08aIAG Confident on Business Interruption Test Case Success
DJ
08/04Insider Jagdishan to take reins at India's most valuable lender
RE
07/31Italy struggles to clinch deal for single broadband network - sources
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie to start sale of Wheelabrator's UK waste-to-energy plants in Sept - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney headquarters

Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIP) is aiming to kickstart the sale of waste management company Wheelabrator's power plants in the UK in September, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

MIP, which operates within the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets division (MIRA) of Australia's Macquarie Group, is using investment banks JP Morgan and Credit Suisse to help handle the sale of four plants that produce renewable energy from waste in Wales, Kent and Yorkshire.

Advisors will circulate confidential information packages to potential buyers to undertake due diligence checks on the business, which sources value at more than $600 million, in early September, the sources added.

Macquarie, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan declined to comment. Wheelabrator did not respond to a request for comment.

MIRA has $129 billion of assets under management and invests in infrastructure assets including toll roads, airports, utilities and renewables.

It bought Wheelabrator Technologies, the second-largest U.S. waste-to-energy business with 25 plants across the United States and the UK, for an undisclosed price in 2019.

At $282.2 billion, more investment went into renewables globally last year than into fossil fuel and nuclear technologies, according to research by the UN Environment Programme.

Governments and companies around the world have committed to secure renewable energy to manage costs and reduce their carbon emissions, while boosting their credentials with the general public and customers.

Two of Wheelabrator's plants for sale are in a joint venture with British renewable power generator and network operator SSE, one of which is a 300 million pound ($391 million)facility still under construction.

The assets are likely to attract the interest of private equity, infrastructure and pension funds, keen to capitalise on the steady returns that renewables generate.

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

By Arno Schuetze and Clara Denina

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.89% 9.938 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.39% 124.92 End-of-day quote.-9.38%
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION -0.51% 28.48 Delayed Quote.-33.08%
SSE PLC -0.15% 1320.5 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 1.24% 111.78 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
02:08aIAG Confident on Business Interruption Test Case Success
DJ
08/04Insider Jagdishan to take reins at India's most valuable lender
RE
07/31Italy struggles to clinch deal for single broadband network - sources
RE
07/30MACQUARIE : Morgans rates MQG as Add
AQ
07/30Sales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/29Australia shares rise as Fed signals more support; iron giants boost
RE
07/29MACQUARIE : Flags 1Q Mixed Trading Conditions, Can't Offer Guidance
DJ
07/29MACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie reports lower first-quarter profit, sees chall..
RE
07/29MACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie reports lower Q1 profit, sees challenging outl..
RE
07/29MACQUARIE : Flags 1Q Mixed Trading Conditions, Can't Offer Guidance
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 217 M 8 084 M 8 084 M
Net income 2021 2 491 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
Net Debt 2021 71 770 M 51 722 M 51 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 43 290 M 31 234 M 31 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,16 AUD
Last Close Price 124,92 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-9.38%31 294
CITIC LIMITED-29.27%27 663
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.83%9 262
NATIXIS-39.59%8 933
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.04%5 013
AJ BELL PLC1.05%2 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group