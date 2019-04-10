Macquarie Capital : Appoints Managing Director to Co-Head Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Coverage in Americas

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal
investment arm of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today
announced the appointment of Timothy Alden as a Managing Director. Mr.
Alden will co-head the firm’s aerospace, defense and government services
coverage alongside co-head Jeremy Parker.
Mr. Alden has more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace, defense
and government services sector. He has led a wide-range of mergers and
acquisitions and financing transactions for both corporate and financial
sponsor clients. He joins Macquarie Capital from Jefferies, where he led
that firm’s coverage of aerospace, defense and federal companies. Before
Jefferies, he held senior investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs.
Mr. Alden was also a commissioned aviation officer in the United States
Army, piloting the Apache helicopter. He served in combat operations in
Operation Enduring Freedom and other locations globally.
“Tim has the deep transaction experience, relationships and sector
expertise to help us meaningfully expand our offering to aerospace,
defense and government services clients,” said Michael Silverton, Head
of Macquarie Capital Americas, Europe and Asia. “We have been highly
active in the space since 2016 under Jeremy’s leadership, supporting our
corporate and sponsor clients and continue to see important connectivity
between it and Macquarie Capital’s overall offering in areas such as
industrials, services and software.”
Macquarie Capital advised CSRA on its $9.7 billion sale to General
Dynamics, was financial advisor and joint bookrunner on The Carlyle
Group’s acquisition of StandardAero and financial advisor and sole
bookrunner on Veritas Capital’s $690 million acquisition of Peraton from
Harris Corporation.
Mr. Alden’s appointment adds to Macquarie Capital’s growing global
capabilities with recent appointments made across sectors (including
Robert Bayer and Ajay Singh in industrials, Chris
Rutherford in upstream oil and gas, Simon
Russell in software, Magnus
Scaddan in consumer and retail and John
Katzenmeyer in financial technology), and emerging growth areas (Oliver
Bradley in Digital Infrastructure).
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global provider of banking, financial,
advisory, investment and funds management services. Founded in 1969,
Macquarie employs over 14,800 people and has assets under management of
more than $397.2 billion (as of September 30, 2018). For more
information, visit www.macquarie.com.
About Macquarie Capital
Macquarie Capital combines grounded thinking with innovative approaches
to develop transformative ideas and realize greater possibilities for
our clients – our partners. We look beyond convention to connect our
clients with ideas and opportunities others don’t see, while our global
platform, specialized expertise and comprehensive services allow us to
deliver what others can’t.
Our capabilities encompass corporate advisory and a full spectrum of
capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt
and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s
own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through our deep
sector expertise in: business services, consumer, gaming and leisure,
financial institutions, green energy, healthcare, industrials,
infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, technology and
telecommunications and media sectors across the with 402 transactions
completed, valued at $264 billion in the year to 31 March 2018. https://www.macquarie.com/us/corporate/advisory-and-capital-markets/lookbeyond
