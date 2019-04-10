Macquarie Capital : Appoints Managing Director to Co-Head Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Coverage in Americas

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today announced the appointment of Timothy Alden as a Managing Director. Mr. Alden will co-head the firm’s aerospace, defense and government services coverage alongside co-head Jeremy Parker.

Mr. Alden has more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace, defense and government services sector. He has led a wide-range of mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions for both corporate and financial sponsor clients. He joins Macquarie Capital from Jefferies, where he led that firm’s coverage of aerospace, defense and federal companies. Before Jefferies, he held senior investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Alden was also a commissioned aviation officer in the United States Army, piloting the Apache helicopter. He served in combat operations in Operation Enduring Freedom and other locations globally.

“Tim has the deep transaction experience, relationships and sector expertise to help us meaningfully expand our offering to aerospace, defense and government services clients,” said Michael Silverton, Head of Macquarie Capital Americas, Europe and Asia. “We have been highly active in the space since 2016 under Jeremy’s leadership, supporting our corporate and sponsor clients and continue to see important connectivity between it and Macquarie Capital’s overall offering in areas such as industrials, services and software.”

Macquarie Capital advised CSRA on its $9.7 billion sale to General Dynamics, was financial advisor and joint bookrunner on The Carlyle Group’s acquisition of StandardAero and financial advisor and sole bookrunner on Veritas Capital’s $690 million acquisition of Peraton from Harris Corporation.

Mr. Alden’s appointment adds to Macquarie Capital’s growing global capabilities with recent appointments made across sectors (including Robert Bayer and Ajay Singh in industrials, Chris Rutherford in upstream oil and gas, Simon Russell in software, Magnus Scaddan in consumer and retail and John Katzenmeyer in financial technology), and emerging growth areas (Oliver Bradley in Digital Infrastructure).

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 14,800 people and has assets under management of more than $397.2 billion (as of September 30, 2018). For more information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital combines grounded thinking with innovative approaches to develop transformative ideas and realize greater possibilities for our clients – our partners. We look beyond convention to connect our clients with ideas and opportunities others don’t see, while our global platform, specialized expertise and comprehensive services allow us to deliver what others can’t.

Our capabilities encompass corporate advisory and a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through our deep sector expertise in: business services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, green energy, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, technology and telecommunications and media sectors across the with 402 transactions completed, valued at $264 billion in the year to 31 March 2018. https://www.macquarie.com/us/corporate/advisory-and-capital-markets/lookbeyond

