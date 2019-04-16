Macquarie Capital : Appoints Managing Director to Launch Family Office Coverage in North America

● Mark Buchanan appointed Head of North American Family Office Coverage
● Mark Padjen named Senior Vice President, will contribute to new
business
● Specialized coverage reflects proliferation of direct private equity
investment strategies by family offices
Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal
investment arm of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today
announced the appointment of Mark Buchanan as Managing Director and Head
of North American Family Office Coverage, a new focus for Macquarie
Capital.
Mr. Buchanan has nearly 20 years of experience advising public and
private clients on strategic transactions such as mergers and
acquisitions, debt and equity capital raisings, financings, as well as
principal investing. He built a leading family office franchise at BMO
Financial Group, where he was previously a Managing Director focused on
private enterprises. Before BMO, he held advisory positions at Credit
Suisse.
Family offices have emerged as larger participants in the M&A market
having established portfolios of private companies with their own growth
and capital objectives. EY estimates that there are 10,000 single-family
offices globally, 10 times the amount in 2008. In addition to family
offices, Mr. Buchanan will focus on privately held businesses, advising
on strategic initiatives, including M&A, shareholder monetization,
recapitalization, ownership transition, Employee Stock Ownership Plans
and capital deployment.
Macquarie Capital has also appointed Mark Padjen as Senior Vice
President. Both he and Mr. Buchanan will be based in Chicago and work
across multiple industries. Mr. Padjen also joins Macquarie Capital from
BMO Financial Group, where he was a Director focused on privately held
businesses and family offices.
“Family offices have diversified their investment strategies, including
whole company acquisitions and other investments historically made by
institutional investors,” said Michael Silverton, Head of Macquarie
Capital Americas, Europe and Asia (AEA). “These appointments bring us
the specialized knowledge and experience needed to deliver
differentiated services and advice to family offices and complement our
capabilities across financial sponsors, private and public capital as
well as principal investing.”
“In addition to establishing our coverage of family offices, Mark
Buchanan and Mark Padjen are seasoned advisors who will broaden our
Chicago team and strengthen our efforts in the Midwest,” said Sam Shah,
Macquarie Capital Head of Services AEA, who is based in Chicago. “The
Midwest is an important region across all of the industries Macquarie
Capital serves and these additions further our effort to enhance our
client offering.”
The appointment of Messrs. Buchanan and Padjen add to Macquarie
Capital’s growing global capabilities with recent appointments made
across regions (Michael
Magliana and Cameila Robu in EMEA), sectors (including Robert
Bayer and Ajay Singh in industrials, Timothy
Alden in aerospace, defense and government services, Chris
Rutherford in upstream oil and gas, Simon
Russell in software and Magnus
Scaddan in consumer and retail) and emerging growth areas (Oliver
Bradley in Digital Infrastructure).
