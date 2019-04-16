Log in
Macquarie Capital : Appoints Managing Director to Launch Family Office Coverage in North America

04/16/2019 | 07:31am EDT

● Mark Buchanan appointed Head of North American Family Office Coverage

● Mark Padjen named Senior Vice President, will contribute to new business

● Specialized coverage reflects proliferation of direct private equity investment strategies by family offices

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today announced the appointment of Mark Buchanan as Managing Director and Head of North American Family Office Coverage, a new focus for Macquarie Capital.

Mr. Buchanan has nearly 20 years of experience advising public and private clients on strategic transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raisings, financings, as well as principal investing. He built a leading family office franchise at BMO Financial Group, where he was previously a Managing Director focused on private enterprises. Before BMO, he held advisory positions at Credit Suisse.

Family offices have emerged as larger participants in the M&A market having established portfolios of private companies with their own growth and capital objectives. EY estimates that there are 10,000 single-family offices globally, 10 times the amount in 2008. In addition to family offices, Mr. Buchanan will focus on privately held businesses, advising on strategic initiatives, including M&A, shareholder monetization, recapitalization, ownership transition, Employee Stock Ownership Plans and capital deployment.

Macquarie Capital has also appointed Mark Padjen as Senior Vice President. Both he and Mr. Buchanan will be based in Chicago and work across multiple industries. Mr. Padjen also joins Macquarie Capital from BMO Financial Group, where he was a Director focused on privately held businesses and family offices.

“Family offices have diversified their investment strategies, including whole company acquisitions and other investments historically made by institutional investors,” said Michael Silverton, Head of Macquarie Capital Americas, Europe and Asia (AEA). “These appointments bring us the specialized knowledge and experience needed to deliver differentiated services and advice to family offices and complement our capabilities across financial sponsors, private and public capital as well as principal investing.”

“In addition to establishing our coverage of family offices, Mark Buchanan and Mark Padjen are seasoned advisors who will broaden our Chicago team and strengthen our efforts in the Midwest,” said Sam Shah, Macquarie Capital Head of Services AEA, who is based in Chicago. “The Midwest is an important region across all of the industries Macquarie Capital serves and these additions further our effort to enhance our client offering.”

The appointment of Messrs. Buchanan and Padjen add to Macquarie Capital’s growing global capabilities with recent appointments made across regions (Michael Magliana and Cameila Robu in EMEA), sectors (including Robert Bayer and Ajay Singh in industrials, Timothy Alden in aerospace, defense and government services, Chris Rutherford in upstream oil and gas, Simon Russell in software and Magnus Scaddan in consumer and retail) and emerging growth areas (Oliver Bradley in Digital Infrastructure).

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 14,800 people and has assets under management of more than $397.2 billion (as of September 30, 2018). For more information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital combines grounded thinking with innovative approaches to develop transformative ideas and realize greater possibilities for our clients – our partners. We look beyond convention to connect our clients with ideas and opportunities others don’t see, while our global platform, specialized expertise and comprehensive services allow us to deliver what others can’t.

Our capabilities encompass corporate advisory and a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through our deep sector expertise in: business services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, green energy, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, technology and telecommunications and media sectors across the with 402 transactions completed, valued at $264 billion in the year to 31 March 2018. https://www.macquarie.com/us/corporate/advisory-and-capital-markets/lookbeyond


© Business Wire 2019
