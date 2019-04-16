Macquarie Capital : Appoints Managing Director to Launch Family Office Coverage in North America

● Mark Buchanan appointed Head of North American Family Office Coverage

● Mark Padjen named Senior Vice President, will contribute to new business

● Specialized coverage reflects proliferation of direct private equity investment strategies by family offices

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today announced the appointment of Mark Buchanan as Managing Director and Head of North American Family Office Coverage, a new focus for Macquarie Capital.

Mr. Buchanan has nearly 20 years of experience advising public and private clients on strategic transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raisings, financings, as well as principal investing. He built a leading family office franchise at BMO Financial Group, where he was previously a Managing Director focused on private enterprises. Before BMO, he held advisory positions at Credit Suisse.

Family offices have emerged as larger participants in the M&A market having established portfolios of private companies with their own growth and capital objectives. EY estimates that there are 10,000 single-family offices globally, 10 times the amount in 2008. In addition to family offices, Mr. Buchanan will focus on privately held businesses, advising on strategic initiatives, including M&A, shareholder monetization, recapitalization, ownership transition, Employee Stock Ownership Plans and capital deployment.

Macquarie Capital has also appointed Mark Padjen as Senior Vice President. Both he and Mr. Buchanan will be based in Chicago and work across multiple industries. Mr. Padjen also joins Macquarie Capital from BMO Financial Group, where he was a Director focused on privately held businesses and family offices.

“Family offices have diversified their investment strategies, including whole company acquisitions and other investments historically made by institutional investors,” said Michael Silverton, Head of Macquarie Capital Americas, Europe and Asia (AEA). “These appointments bring us the specialized knowledge and experience needed to deliver differentiated services and advice to family offices and complement our capabilities across financial sponsors, private and public capital as well as principal investing.”

“In addition to establishing our coverage of family offices, Mark Buchanan and Mark Padjen are seasoned advisors who will broaden our Chicago team and strengthen our efforts in the Midwest,” said Sam Shah, Macquarie Capital Head of Services AEA, who is based in Chicago. “The Midwest is an important region across all of the industries Macquarie Capital serves and these additions further our effort to enhance our client offering.”

The appointment of Messrs. Buchanan and Padjen add to Macquarie Capital’s growing global capabilities with recent appointments made across regions (Michael Magliana and Cameila Robu in EMEA), sectors (including Robert Bayer and Ajay Singh in industrials, Timothy Alden in aerospace, defense and government services, Chris Rutherford in upstream oil and gas, Simon Russell in software and Magnus Scaddan in consumer and retail) and emerging growth areas (Oliver Bradley in Digital Infrastructure).

