Macquarie : Capital appoints Angel Corcostegui as Senior Advisor in Iberia

Madrid, 03 Sep 2018

Mr. Corcostegui isone of Iberia's leading banking executives

New role will seek investment opportunities in green energy and infrastructure across Iberia and internationally involving Spanish companies

Appointment bolsters Macquarie's leadership position in the infrastructure and energy sectors and our commitment to Iberia

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, today announced the appointment of Angel Corcostegui as a Senior Advisor to build on existing initiatives relating to investment in green energy and infrastructure opportunities across Iberia.

Mr. Corcostegui is one of Iberia's leading executives with extensive banking experience, having served as CEO and First Vice-Chairman of Banco Santander, overseeing the merger Santander and Banco Central Hispano in 1999. In addition, Mr. Corcostegui was also a former board member and general manager of BBVA from 1987 to 1994 and founding partner of Magnum Capital - the largest private equity firm exclusively devoted to Iberia.

Daniel Wong, Global Co-Head of Infrastructure and Energy for Macquarie Capital said: 'Angel has a wealth of experience in investment banking and private equity and an exceptional reputation as one of Iberia's leading businessmen. Angel's deep industry insights will greatly benefit the business, as we look to expand our presence in Iberia.

'Macquarie Capital is a global leader in advising and investing in the infrastructure and energy sectors - and across Iberia we are specifically targeting investment in infrastructure and green energy projects during their development and construction phase. Angel will also help deepen our relationships with Iberian developers and partners who we regularly work with in international markets.'

Angel will work closely with Manuel Beldarrain who leads Macquarie Capital's coverage in Spain. Since 2010 Macquarie Capital has been building its presence in Spain, investing and advising on transactions in the infrastructure sector and working in partnership with our Spanish clients around the world.

Media enquiries

Victoria Mundell

Macquarie Group Corporate Communications

+44 (0)20 3037 2031

victoria.mundell@macquarie.com

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 14,469 people in over 25 countries. At 31 March 2018, Macquarie had assets under management of £309.9 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Macquarie Capital provides strategic M&A and capital raising advice as well as partnering with clients by investing capital into their projects and companies. Globally Macquarie Capital focuses on six core sectors: infrastructure, utilities and renewables; real estate; telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology; resources; industrials; and financial institutions.