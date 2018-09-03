Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Ltd    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD (MQG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Macquarie : Capital appoints Angel Corcostegui as Senior Advisor in Iberia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Madrid, 03 Sep 2018

  • Mr. Corcostegui isone of Iberia's leading banking executives
  • New role will seek investment opportunities in green energy and infrastructure across Iberia and internationally involving Spanish companies
  • Appointment bolsters Macquarie's leadership position in the infrastructure and energy sectors and our commitment to Iberia

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, today announced the appointment of Angel Corcostegui as a Senior Advisor to build on existing initiatives relating to investment in green energy and infrastructure opportunities across Iberia.

Mr. Corcostegui is one of Iberia's leading executives with extensive banking experience, having served as CEO and First Vice-Chairman of Banco Santander, overseeing the merger Santander and Banco Central Hispano in 1999. In addition, Mr. Corcostegui was also a former board member and general manager of BBVA from 1987 to 1994 and founding partner of Magnum Capital - the largest private equity firm exclusively devoted to Iberia.

Daniel Wong, Global Co-Head of Infrastructure and Energy for Macquarie Capital said: 'Angel has a wealth of experience in investment banking and private equity and an exceptional reputation as one of Iberia's leading businessmen. Angel's deep industry insights will greatly benefit the business, as we look to expand our presence in Iberia.

'Macquarie Capital is a global leader in advising and investing in the infrastructure and energy sectors - and across Iberia we are specifically targeting investment in infrastructure and green energy projects during their development and construction phase. Angel will also help deepen our relationships with Iberian developers and partners who we regularly work with in international markets.'

Angel will work closely with Manuel Beldarrain who leads Macquarie Capital's coverage in Spain. Since 2010 Macquarie Capital has been building its presence in Spain, investing and advising on transactions in the infrastructure sector and working in partnership with our Spanish clients around the world.

Media enquiries

Victoria Mundell
Macquarie Group Corporate Communications
+44 (0)20 3037 2031
victoria.mundell@macquarie.com

About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 14,469 people in over 25 countries. At 31 March 2018, Macquarie had assets under management of £309.9 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Capital
Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Macquarie Capital provides strategic M&A and capital raising advice as well as partnering with clients by investing capital into their projects and companies. Globally Macquarie Capital focuses on six core sectors: infrastructure, utilities and renewables; real estate; telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology; resources; industrials; and financial institutions.

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
10:37aMACQUARIE : Capital appoints Angel Corcostegui as Senior Advisor in Iberia
PU
08/22BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : and Macquarie sell Quadrant Energy for $2.8 bi..
AQ
08/21CONERGY : Green Investment Group acquires Conergy solar team and portfolio
AQ
08/21MACQUARIE : Melbourne’s Liss Fenwick awarded the Macquarie Group Emerging ..
PU
08/10MACQUARIE : Investa Office Fund
PU
08/08MACQUARIE : Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distri..
AQ
08/04MACQUARIE : Anderson Assumes Executive VP, CFO Roles at CNA
AQ
08/04MACQUARIE : UNSW Law and Business Alumna Appointed CEO of Macquarie Group
AQ
07/30MACQUARIE : Australia's biggest investment bank has its first female CEO
AQ
07/27OCEANIA HEALTHCARE : CEO Expects Macquarie to Start Selling down Controlling Sta..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/10Macquarie reports three senior hires in U.S. cash equities business 
07/06FIBRA Macquarie Mexico closes on sale of non-core assets for $80.2M 
06/28Macquarie Capital starts green investment group in North America 
05/04Macquarie Group, Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15REUTERS : Petrobras sets next bid round for TAG pipeline in late March 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 11 317 M
EBIT 2019 3 673 M
Net income 2019 2 773 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 16,35
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 44 046 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 121  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas William Moore Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Operations Group
Alex Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD29.88%31 669
CITIC LTD-1.24%41 369
NATIXIS-12.83%21 011
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-55.95%9 229
INVESTEC-5.35%6 693
EDELWEISS CAPITAL LIMITED-5.48%3 681
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.