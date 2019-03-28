Macquarie : Earns Perfect Score on 2019 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Inclusion

Macquarie Group ("Macquarie") (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today announced that the company received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The index is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

The CEI is the preeminent scale used to evaluate businesses’ workplace culture, and in particular, metrics of LGBTQ equality and inclusion that examine: nondiscrimination protections, spousal and partner benefits, transgender inclusive healthcare coverage and public engagement and institutional support.

“We are proud to have been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality and inclusion,” said Matt Lancaster, a member of Macquarie’s US Management Committee and Executive Sponsor of Pride@Macquarie. “Creating, maintaining and promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace is about creating opportunity for all of our people.”

Miki Edelman, Chair of Macquarie’s Americas Diversity Committee, said: “While we’re proud of our perfect score, it does not mean our work is finished. At Macquarie, we will continue to evaluate and, where necessary, seek to improve our practices to drive greater diversity and inclusion across our organization to support our LGBTQ staff.”

In 2019, the CEI rated 1,028 companies on a scale of 0 to 100 percent. Along with achieving a perfect score, Macquarie also earns the distinction of one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

In 2018, Macquarie was the first Australian-headquartered financial services institution ranked on the CEI. The achievement of a perfect score in 2019 reflects organizational support for a diverse and inclusive culture, and months of dedication by staff – together with Macquarie’s LGBTQ employee network group Pride@Macquarie – collaborating across the organization to enhance policies and practices to support the experience of LGBTQ employees.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index or to download a copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

