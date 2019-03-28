Macquarie : Earns Perfect Score on 2019 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Inclusion

Macquarie Group ("Macquarie") (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), today announced
that the company received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human
Rights Campaign’s 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The index is the
national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent
to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.
The CEI is the preeminent scale used to evaluate businesses’ workplace
culture, and in particular, metrics of LGBTQ equality and inclusion that
examine: nondiscrimination protections, spousal and partner benefits,
transgender inclusive healthcare coverage and public engagement and
institutional support.
“We are proud to have been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as
one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality and inclusion,” said
Matt Lancaster, a member of Macquarie’s US Management Committee and
Executive Sponsor of Pride@Macquarie. “Creating, maintaining and
promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace is about creating
opportunity for all of our people.”
Miki Edelman, Chair of Macquarie’s Americas Diversity Committee, said:
“While we’re proud of our perfect score, it does not mean our work is
finished. At Macquarie, we will continue to evaluate and, where
necessary, seek to improve our practices to drive greater diversity and
inclusion across our organization to support our LGBTQ staff.”
In 2019, the CEI rated 1,028 companies on a scale of 0 to 100 percent.
Along with achieving a perfect score, Macquarie also earns the
distinction of one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”
In 2018, Macquarie was the first Australian-headquartered financial
services institution ranked on the CEI. The achievement of a perfect
score in 2019 reflects organizational support for a diverse and
inclusive culture, and months of dedication by staff – together with
Macquarie’s LGBTQ employee network group Pride@Macquarie – collaborating
across the organization to enhance policies and practices to support the
experience of LGBTQ employees.
For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index or to download
a copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global provider of banking, financial,
advisory, investment and funds management services. Founded in 1969,
Macquarie employs over 14,800 people and has assets under management of
more than $397.2 billion (as of September 30, 2018). For more
information, visit www.macquarie.com.
