Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Ltd    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

(MQG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Emerging Artist Prize short-list announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

Sydney, 04 Jul 2019

Macquarie Group today announced the 9 short-listed entries for the 2019 Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize.

Now in its eighth year, the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize supports and recognises a new generation of Australian visual artists. Artists in the early stages of their careers were invited to enter an original work (or works) that reflects the Macquarie Group Collection theme, The Land and its Psyche.

This year, a large number of entries were received from Australian artists who are yet to be represented in a major curated exhibition. From a high-calibre field of entries, 9 finalists have been selected:

  • Luke Aleksandrow
  • Alexander Beech
  • Martin Claydon
  • Nyinta Donald
  • Samir Hamaiel
  • Emily Imeson
  • Paul Murphy
  • Adam Oste
  • Julia Sirianni

Finalists were selected by the Macquarie Group Collection Committee, and their works will be exhibited at Space Gallery, 1 Shelley Street, Sydney between 13 August and 5 September 2019.

The recipient of the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize, to be decided by a guest judge, will be announced on Monday 12 August. The selected artist will receive $15,000 and their work will be acquired by the Macquarie Group Collection.

Two Highly Commended Awards will also be given, including the Nick Waterlow Award. Members of the public will be invited to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award which will be announced on 5 September.

Contacts

Media inquiries

Belinda Allchin
+61 2 8232 3294

Angharad Withers
+61 2 8232 2814

Other inquiries

Macquarie Group Collection
art@macquarie.com

About the Macquarie Group Collection

The Macquarie Group Collection has supported emerging Australian visual artists for over 30 years. Grounded in the theme The Land and its Psyche, the Collection comprises more than 800 works by artists who, at the time their work was acquired, were in the early stages of their career. Acquisitions are made by a committee of volunteer Macquarie staff and a curatorial expert.

Works in the Macquarie Group Collection are exhibited in more than 40 Macquarie Group offices worldwide and periodically loaned to public institutions.

To learn more about the Collection, visit our website and follow us on Instagram: @macquarieart

Space

Macquarie's new gallery in Sydney, Space, is open to the public at 1 Shelley Street (enter via Erskine St) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 3pm during the exhibition period.

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 01:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
09:23pMACQUARIE : Emerging Artist Prize short-list announced
PU
06/24Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG
AQ
06/22TELEPHONE & DATA : Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 14,469 Telephon..
AQ
06/22VIRTUSA : Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Virtusa Co.
AQ
06/21TELEPHONE & DATA : Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB
AQ
06/21MACQUARIE : Bernard Bidco Limited announcements regarding Premier Technical Serv..
PU
06/20MACQUARIE : CFM, Macquerie Finance close $588 million U.S. LEAP-1A engine order
AQ
06/20SWANCOR : SGRE wins 376 MW conditional order for offshore wind project in Taiwan
AQ
06/20MACQUARIE : to Buy Premier Technical Services in GBP265.3 Million Deal
DJ
06/19MACQUARIE : MIRA closes sixth European infrastructure fund, bringing total funds..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 800 M
EBIT 2020 3 905 M
Net income 2020 2 993 M
Debt 2020 43 864 M
Yield 2020 4,70%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,65x
EV / Sales2021 6,67x
Capitalization 41 261 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 133  AUD
Last Close Price 127  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Operations Group
Alex Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD17.00%28 819
MERRILL LYNCH PREFERRED CAPITAL TRUST I--.--%277 164
CITIC LTD-7.74%42 285
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC25.98%11 127
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-2.80%7 011
COMPUTERSHARE LTD--.--%6 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About