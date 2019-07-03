Macquarie : Emerging Artist Prize short-list announced

Sydney, 04 Jul 2019

Macquarie Group today announced the 9 short-listed entries for the 2019 Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize.

Now in its eighth year, the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize supports and recognises a new generation of Australian visual artists. Artists in the early stages of their careers were invited to enter an original work (or works) that reflects the Macquarie Group Collection theme, The Land and its Psyche.

This year, a large number of entries were received from Australian artists who are yet to be represented in a major curated exhibition. From a high-calibre field of entries, 9 finalists have been selected:

Luke Aleksandrow

Alexander Beech

Martin Claydon

Nyinta Donald

Samir Hamaiel

Emily Imeson

Paul Murphy

Adam Oste

Julia Sirianni

Finalists were selected by the Macquarie Group Collection Committee, and their works will be exhibited at Space Gallery, 1 Shelley Street, Sydney between 13 August and 5 September 2019.

The recipient of the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize, to be decided by a guest judge, will be announced on Monday 12 August. The selected artist will receive $15,000 and their work will be acquired by the Macquarie Group Collection.

Two Highly Commended Awards will also be given, including the Nick Waterlow Award. Members of the public will be invited to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award which will be announced on 5 September.

About the Macquarie Group Collection

The Macquarie Group Collection has supported emerging Australian visual artists for over 30 years. Grounded in the theme The Land and its Psyche, the Collection comprises more than 800 works by artists who, at the time their work was acquired, were in the early stages of their career. Acquisitions are made by a committee of volunteer Macquarie staff and a curatorial expert.

Works in the Macquarie Group Collection are exhibited in more than 40 Macquarie Group offices worldwide and periodically loaned to public institutions.

To learn more about the Collection, visit our website and follow us on Instagram: @macquarieart

Space



Macquarie's new gallery in Sydney, Space, is open to the public at 1 Shelley Street (enter via Erskine St) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 3pm during the exhibition period.