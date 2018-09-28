Log in
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD (MQG)
Macquarie : Executives to be Questioned by German Prosecutors in Dividend-Related Probe

09/28/2018 | 07:55am CEST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AU) said on Friday that German prosecutors are expected to question its chief executive and his planned successor as part of an investigation into a 2011 transaction involving dividends and tax credits.

The amount at issue in the German investigation is not material and Macquarie says it received legal advice at the time that it was acting lawfully. The matter stems from a Macquarie unit's role as a lender to a group of independent investment funds that were trading shares around dividend payment dates, in order to obtain the benefit of dividend withholding tax credits, the bank said.

Macquarie's current chief executive, Nicholas Moore, is due to retire at the end of November. He will be replaced by Shemara Wikramanayake, currently group head of Macquarie Asset Management.

Macquarie said the Cologne Prosecutor's Office will want to interview up to 30 people involved in the transaction. It warned the bank's executives could be formally classified under German law as suspects.

Civil litigation related to the transaction is also ongoing. A special-purpose vehicle brought a claim against the Macquarie unit involved and is seeking 30 million euros (US$34.9 million). Macquarie says it strongly disputes this claim.

The bank said it will cooperate with the German authorities. It notes that it already resolved two other matters involving German dividend trading that took place between 2006 and 2009. Macquarie said it was one of more than 100 financial institutions involved in this market, from which it withdrew in 2012.

Macquarie shares were down about 1% in late afternoon trading on Friday.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

