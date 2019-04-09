Log in
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

(MQG)
News 
News

Macquarie : Foresters Financial Selling Some Operations to Macquarie and Cetera

0
04/09/2019

By Josh Beckerman

Foresters Financial is selling its U.S. asset-management business, including First Investors mutual funds, to Macquarie Investment Management and its U.S. broker-dealer and advisory business to Cetera Financial Group, planning to focus on its core life insurance activities.

The Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQU.AU) unit is buying operations with about $12.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31 in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter. The assets will become part of the Delaware Funds by Macquarie.

Cetera will be permitted to invite Foresters' roughly 500 independent advisers to join Cetera's self-clearing platform. The Cetera transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

Foresters, which didn't disclose the sale prices, said it expects to have ongoing relationships with Macquarie and Cetera.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 12 214 M
EBIT 2019 3 896 M
Net income 2019 2 963 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,25
P/E ratio 2020 14,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,55x
Capitalization 44 532 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 131  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Operations Group
Alex Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD20.41%31 773
CITIC LTD-0.66%44 722
NATIXIS21.27%17 740
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC31.81%11 380
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD20.98%8 617
INVESTEC9.00%6 477
