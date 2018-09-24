Macquarie : Foundation announces Mary Reemst as new Chair

Sydney, 24 Sep 2018

Macquarie Group has appointed Mary Reemst, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group's banking subsidiary, Macquarie Bank, as the new Chair of the Macquarie Group Foundation ('the Foundation'), effective 1 December.

Ms Reemst takes over from Shemara Wikramanayake, Head of Macquarie Asset Management and Macquarie Group CEO-designate, who has chaired the Foundation since December 2013.

The Foundation Committee comprises senior Macquarie Group executives with a range of professional expertise and experience working with the not-for-profit sector.

Ms Reemst joined Macquarie in 1999 and brings significant philanthropic experience to her role as Foundation Chair, presently serving on the boards of Asylum Seekers Centre and the Sisters of Charity Foundation.

'Macquarie's work in the range of communities in which it operates is an important part of the organisation's activities, and I have every confidence Mary's strong personal and professional commitment to the not-for-profit sector will ensure the Foundation continues to have the greatest social impact,' Ms Wikramanayake said.

The Foundation provides support to community organisations globally each year through financial support, volunteering and skills sharing, predominantly in the locations in which Macquarie operates. Its work is significantly influenced by the activities of Macquarie staff with a focus on capacity building within the community sector and increasing social and economic mobility.

Since the Foundation's formal inception in 1985, more than $A330 million in financial contributions have been made to thousands of community organisations around the world. During FY18 alone more than 60,000 staff hours were volunteered, and over 1,500 community organisations were supported by the Foundation.

Macquarie 50th Anniversary Award

To mark its 50th anniversary in 2019, Macquarie Group last week announced the Macquarie 50th Anniversary Award, a $A50 million philanthropic commitment, to initiate or build on bold ideas to address social need. The 50th Anniversary Award will be managed by the Foundation.

