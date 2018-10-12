Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Macquarie Group Ltd    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD (MQG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Macquarie : launches new car-buying experience in Westfield Hornsby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 02:08am CEST

Sydney, 12 Oct 2018

  • Australian-first multi-brand retail store unveiled in Westfield Hornsby, offering a user-friendly car-buying experience in a shopping centre setting
  • MotoMe by Macquarie is tailored to suit evolving buyer preferences, including ease of comparison and fewer buyer hours spent on dealership floors
  • Local dealerships to showcase a range of new cars within the high-tech experience store, which provides all the information consumers need to make an informed car-buying decision, from car matchmaker and comparison tools, to budget calculators and finance comparisons

Macquarie Leasing today unveiled its new retail store in Westfield Hornsby, which offers a first-of-a-kind multi-brand car-buying experience for consumers, showcasing a series of new cars and providing all of the information needed to make an informed purchase.

Car-buying journeys are evolving, with consumers now spending less time visiting dealerships and more time researching their purchase beforehand. The latest findings show that Australians invest over 12 hours comparing cars online before first entering a dealership.

The MotoMe by Macquarie store will bring together digital, social and physical experiences, with multiple brands of cars on display on a rotational basis. A range of experts will be on hand to assist consumers, including car specialists and finance staff. The MotoMe digital platform, which Macquarie launched in 2016, will offer a range of online tools to support the car selection process in store, including a car matchmaker and comparison tool, budgeting calculator, finance comparison features and the option to book a test drive.

A consumer-driven experience, the store is also set to showcase technology that is new to Australia - the Converge platform - which is a kinetic retail display that allows consumers to explore, compare and configure cars using reviews and expanded content. The platform will enable consumers to transfer information to their mobile device to take home for further consideration.

Jon Moodie, Head of Macquarie Leasing, said that the store has been developed following extensive research into what consumers are looking for in their car-buying journey and work with dealers to deliver an innovative experience to potential customers.

'We know the internet has changed the way people shop and is making consumers significantly better-informed about their options and preferences before they make a purchase. The task of online research can be even more time-consuming due to the need to visit numerous manufacturer and dealer websites,' Mr Moodie said.

'With MotoMe by Macquarie we've brought together our digital offering, which showcases all brands in one place and can recommend certain models for a consumer's lifestyle and budget, with the ability to see a range of brands and models in store. This is the first time in Australia that this type of experience has been delivered in a shopping centre environment.'

Research commissioned by Macquarie found that 80% of respondents would be very likely or quite likely to visit a store like this in a retail environment.

Macquarie's research also found that there was a tendency among respondents to consider finance late in the car-buying journey, making it more challenging to determine what fits within their budget from the outset. With 75% of respondents saying they would be likely to consider pre-arranging car finance, the MotoMe store allows consumers to real-time research their options for financing the vehicle of their choice.

Fiat Chrysler Australia will provide the first three cars displayed in the store - the Fiat 500, Alfa Giulia Veloce and Alfa Stelvio Ti.

Mr Moodie said, 'We're looking forward to welcoming Sydney's car buyers to the MotoMe store and working with local dealers to deliver a new experience, which provides all the elements consumers need to select the car that's right for them.'

Contact
Laura Bramwell
Macquarie Group Media Relations
+61 2 8232 3835

About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory, risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs more than 14,400 people across 25 countries. At 31 March 2018, Macquarie had assets under management of $A497 billion. For more information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Leasing
Macquarie Leasing is a division of Macquarie's Corporate and Asset Finance Group, which specialises in lending across a broad range of industries and asset classes. Established in 1998, Macquarie Leasing has staff situated across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, providing innovative vehicle and equipment finance solutions to small and medium enterprises, corporate and retail customers.

Disclaimer

Macquarie Group Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 00:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
02:08aMACQUARIE : launches new car-buying experience in Westfield Hornsby
PU
10/10MACQUARIE : joins 11 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub project in Australia
AQ
10/10MACQUARIE : to provide funds for Asian Renewable Energy Hub
AQ
10/08MACQUARIE : Pilbara wind and solar plans jump to 11GW as Macquarie provides capi..
AQ
10/07MACQUARIE : MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAG mbH, EIB, AG Insurance, Macquarie Capital & NN ..
AQ
10/05MACQUARIE : Nuix Partner Program to Accelerate Expansion Plans into EMEA
AQ
10/02MACQUARIE : Energy Capital Partners to Sell Wheelabrator to Macquarie
DJ
09/28MACQUARIE : update on German lending transaction in 2011
PU
09/28MACQUARIE : Executives to be Questioned by German Prosecutors in Dividend-Relate..
DJ
09/28MACQUARIE : CEO of Australia's Macquarie to be questioned in German dividend str..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Macquarie Group (MCQEF) Presents At 25th CLSA Investors' Forum - Slideshow 
09/11China Goes To The WTO (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/11WALL STREET BREAKFAST : China Requests WTO Sanctions Against U.S. 
09/11Macquarie Group sticks to forecast for in-line profit 
07/10Macquarie reports three senior hires in U.S. cash equities business 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 11 363 M
EBIT 2019 3 680 M
Net income 2019 2 800 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,38
P/E ratio 2020 14,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 41 836 M
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 123  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas William Moore Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Operations Group
Alex Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD23.37%29 597
NATIXIS-14.65%20 499
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-63.51%7 029
INVESTEC-9.03%6 616
ROTHSCHILD & CO14.95%3 142
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA-3.50%3 100
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.