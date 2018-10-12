Macquarie : launches new car-buying experience in Westfield Hornsby

Sydney, 12 Oct 2018

Australian-first multi-brand retail store unveiled in Westfield Hornsby, offering a user-friendly car-buying experience in a shopping centre setting

MotoMe by Macquarie is tailored to suit evolving buyer preferences, including ease of comparison and fewer buyer hours spent on dealership floors

Local dealerships to showcase a range of new cars within the high-tech experience store, which provides all the information consumers need to make an informed car-buying decision, from car matchmaker and comparison tools, to budget calculators and finance comparisons

Macquarie Leasing today unveiled its new retail store in Westfield Hornsby, which offers a first-of-a-kind multi-brand car-buying experience for consumers, showcasing a series of new cars and providing all of the information needed to make an informed purchase.

Car-buying journeys are evolving, with consumers now spending less time visiting dealerships and more time researching their purchase beforehand. The latest findings show that Australians invest over 12 hours comparing cars online before first entering a dealership.

The MotoMe by Macquarie store will bring together digital, social and physical experiences, with multiple brands of cars on display on a rotational basis. A range of experts will be on hand to assist consumers, including car specialists and finance staff. The MotoMe digital platform, which Macquarie launched in 2016, will offer a range of online tools to support the car selection process in store, including a car matchmaker and comparison tool, budgeting calculator, finance comparison features and the option to book a test drive.

A consumer-driven experience, the store is also set to showcase technology that is new to Australia - the Converge platform - which is a kinetic retail display that allows consumers to explore, compare and configure cars using reviews and expanded content. The platform will enable consumers to transfer information to their mobile device to take home for further consideration.

Jon Moodie, Head of Macquarie Leasing, said that the store has been developed following extensive research into what consumers are looking for in their car-buying journey and work with dealers to deliver an innovative experience to potential customers.

'We know the internet has changed the way people shop and is making consumers significantly better-informed about their options and preferences before they make a purchase. The task of online research can be even more time-consuming due to the need to visit numerous manufacturer and dealer websites,' Mr Moodie said.

'With MotoMe by Macquarie we've brought together our digital offering, which showcases all brands in one place and can recommend certain models for a consumer's lifestyle and budget, with the ability to see a range of brands and models in store. This is the first time in Australia that this type of experience has been delivered in a shopping centre environment.'

Research commissioned by Macquarie found that 80% of respondents would be very likely or quite likely to visit a store like this in a retail environment.

Macquarie's research also found that there was a tendency among respondents to consider finance late in the car-buying journey, making it more challenging to determine what fits within their budget from the outset. With 75% of respondents saying they would be likely to consider pre-arranging car finance, the MotoMe store allows consumers to real-time research their options for financing the vehicle of their choice.

Fiat Chrysler Australia will provide the first three cars displayed in the store - the Fiat 500, Alfa Giulia Veloce and Alfa Stelvio Ti.

Mr Moodie said, 'We're looking forward to welcoming Sydney's car buyers to the MotoMe store and working with local dealers to deliver a new experience, which provides all the elements consumers need to select the car that's right for them.'

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory, risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs more than 14,400 people across 25 countries. At 31 March 2018, Macquarie had assets under management of $A497 billion. For more information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About Macquarie Leasing

Macquarie Leasing is a division of Macquarie's Corporate and Asset Finance Group, which specialises in lending across a broad range of industries and asset classes. Established in 1998, Macquarie Leasing has staff situated across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, providing innovative vehicle and equipment finance solutions to small and medium enterprises, corporate and retail customers.