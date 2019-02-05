Johnson Fistel, LLP : Announces Investigations of AbbVie Inc., Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, OPKO Health, Inc. and Uxin Limited; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

AbbVie Inc. (Abbv)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) and certain of its officers.

Last year a securities class action complaint was filed against AbbVie. Throughout the class period, AbbVie allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term shareholder of AbbVie continuously holding shares before ,October 2013 , you may have standing to hold AbbVie harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.



Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) (Macquarie) and certain of its officers.

Last year a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Macquarie from February 22, 2016 through February 21, 2018, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Macquarie's International-Matex Tank Terminals' ("IMTT") performance and utilization were at risk of significant decline due to ongoing industrywide changes in the market for heavy residual oils, and in particular, declining demand and pricing for No. 6 fuel oil; (2) IMTT relied significantly on demand for storage of heavy residual fuel oils, including No. 6 fuel oil; and (3) Macquarie needed to undertake significant capital expenditures to repurpose IMTT storage tanks to accommodate alternative products.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Macquarie continuously holding shares before February 2016 , you may have standing to hold Macquarie harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.



OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK )

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (OPKO) and certain of its officers.

Last year a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of OPKO from September 26, 2013 through September 7, 2018, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term shareholder of OPKO continuously holding shares before September 2013 , you may have standing to hold OPKO harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.



Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal securities laws by Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) (Uxin) and certain of its officers.

On or about June 27, 2018, Uxin sold 25 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $9 a share raising $225,200,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Uxin stock has plunged, on February 1, 2019, the stock closed at $3.44.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO") contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Uxin shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471.



