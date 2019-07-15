Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation : Announces Repayment of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced that it has repaid in full its 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes due July 15, 2019. The Notes were repaid using cash on hand.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

