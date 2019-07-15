Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macquarie Infrastructure Corp    MIC

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP

(MIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation : Announces Repayment of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced that it has repaid in full its 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes due July 15, 2019. The Notes were repaid using cash on hand.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
05:15pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION : Announces Repayment of 2.875% Convertible..
BU
07/02MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion ..
BU
06/04MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : KCOM board backs new takeover offer
AQ
05/17MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION : Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to ..
BU
05/17MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/10MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05Brokers Still Upbeat On Macquarie Group
AQ
05/01MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/01MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operatio..
PR
04/30MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : and Real Assets managed consortium of investors exerc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 763 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 158 M
Debt 2019 2 375 M
Yield 2019 9,53%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 3 610 M
Chart MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,3  $
Last Close Price 42,0  $
Spread / Highest target 7,24%
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Timothy Frost Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Stephen William Stanley Chairman
Liam Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Norman H. Brown Lead Independent Director
George W. Carmany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP14.77%3 600
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG13.30%17 334
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 206
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 949
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG69.31%5 328
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-1.51%5 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About