Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macquarie Infrastructure Corp    MIC

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP (MIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Macquarie Infrastructure : MIC Announces Completion of Sale of Bayonne Energy Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:29pm CEST

MIC (Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation) (NYSE:MIC) announced that, following the receipt of regulatory and other approvals, it has completed the sale of the Bayonne Energy Center (“BEC”) to an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley.

BEC is a 644 megawatt, gas-fired, mid-merit electricity generation facility located in Bayonne, NJ. MIC sold BEC for $900 million in cash and assumed debt. The company received cash proceeds of $649 million, net of customary purchase price adjustments and transaction fees and expenses.

“We are pleased to have completed the sale of BEC in the timeframe we anticipated,” said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. “The sale significantly improves MIC’s balance sheet strength and financial flexibility, one of MIC’s key strategic priorities which was outlined earlier in the year.”

MIC has previously indicated that proceeds from the sale of BEC would likely be used to reduce debt and fund a portion of planned growth capital deployments.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
03:29pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Announces Completion of Sale of Bayonne Energy Ce..
BU
10/13MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Converti..
BU
10/09MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC To Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering T..
BU
09/18MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : Hassad merges its agricultural portfolio with Austral..
AQ
09/11MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
09/06MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION : Strengthens Board with Appointment of Two..
BU
08/10MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
08/01MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Ca..
PR
07/30MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regu..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Invest $200K In A Down Market - For Income M* 
10/09John And Jane's September Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Taxable Acc.. 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/07Dividend Growth Portfolio 4th Quarter Letter To Investors 
10/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : September 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 844 M
EBIT 2018 317 M
Net income 2018 171 M
Debt 2018 3 165 M
Yield 2018 9,47%
P/E ratio 2018 24,28
P/E ratio 2019 13,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 3 606 M
Chart MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Timothy Frost Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Stephen William Stanley Chairman
Liam Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Norman H. Brown Lead Independent Director
George W. Carmany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-34.21%3 635
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-17.19%17 279
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-8.95%6 158
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%3 684
CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA8.61%3 195
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG-16.68%3 014
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.