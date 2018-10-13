Macquarie Infrastructure : MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

Log in
10/13/2018 | 02:46am CEST

  • Conversion ratio increased to 9.0290 shares
  • Increase reflects impact of dividends paid on common shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced an adjustment to the conversion ratio applicable to its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. The conversion ratio for the Notes increased to 9.0290 shares of common stock per $1,000 of principal amount. The increase is effective October 13, 2018. This adjustment reflects the impact of dividends paid by the Company over the prior 12 months to holders of its common stock.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.


© Business Wire 2018
