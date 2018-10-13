Macquarie Infrastructure : MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced an adjustment
to the conversion ratio applicable to its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes
due 2023. The conversion ratio for the Notes increased to 9.0290 shares
of common stock per $1,000 of principal amount. The increase is
effective October 13, 2018. This adjustment reflects the impact of
dividends paid by the Company over the prior 12 months to holders of its
common stock.
About MIC
MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic
services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a
bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an
airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an
energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and
entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional
information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.
MIC-G
MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of
the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC
do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited
ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide
assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.
