Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

(MIC)
Macquarie Infrastructure : MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Tuesday, May 5, 2020

04/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) (NYSE: MIC) has scheduled a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2020. MIC intends to publish a press release summarizing its financial results prior to the call.

Interested individuals are invited to access the conference call by dialing +1 650-521-5252 or +1 877-852-2928 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. MIC will webcast the conference call live on its website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. on May 5, 2020 through midnight Monday, May 11, 2020 at +1 404-537-3406 or +1 855-859-2056, Passcode: 4997454. An archive of the webcast will be available on the MIC website for one year following the call.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 418 M
EBIT 2020 120 M
Net income 2020 -24,6 M
Debt 2020 2 308 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
EV / Sales2021 2,66x
Capitalization 2 064 M
Chart MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,40  $
Last Close Price 23,79  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Timothy Frost Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Stephen William Stanley Chairman
Liam Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Norman H. Brown Lead Independent Director
Henry E. Lentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION-44.47%2 064
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-15.50%17 350
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.1.03%9 446
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.1.20%4 360
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD.0.91%3 566
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.0.00%3 035
