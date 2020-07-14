Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation    MIC

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

(MIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie Infrastructure : MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Tuesday, August 4, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) (NYSE: MIC) has scheduled a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2020. MIC intends to publish a press release summarizing its financial results prior to the call.

Interested individuals are invited to access the conference call by dialing +1 650-521-5252 or +1 877-852-2928 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. MIC will webcast the conference call live on its website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020 through midnight Monday, August 10, 2020 at +1 404-537-3406 or +1 855-859-2056, Passcode: 2387446. An archive of the webcast will be available on the MIC website for one year following the call.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
05:20pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion ..
BU
06/16Correction to Enel Article
DJ
06/16Macquarie offer for Open Fiber stake could speed single Italy network
RE
06/16Enel Receives Notice of Macquarie Infrastructure Offer for Open Fiber Stake
DJ
05/15MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/05MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/05MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
05/05MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial And Operatio..
PR
05/04MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : LANXESS completes sale of its Currenta stake to Macqu..
AQ
04/23MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 374 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 2 616 M 2 616 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 379
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,40 $
Last Close Price 30,12 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Timothy Frost Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Stephen William Stanley Chairman
Liam Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Norman H. Brown Lead Independent Director
Henry E. Lentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION-29.69%2 616
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-3.89%19 957
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-2.05%10 758
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-12.31%4 947
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD.-10.41%3 912
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-24.13%3 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group