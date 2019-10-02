Log in
Frank Miles Files Early Warning Report

10/02/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Frank Miles, CEO and director of Macro Enterprises Inc. (the "Issuer") announces that he now has beneficial ownership, direction or control over an aggregate of 9,223,428 common shares, 100,000 incentive stock options and 2,100 non-voting Class A Convertible Preference Shares, representing approximately 29.45% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer on non-diluted basis, and 32.90% on a partially-diluted basis.

These securities were acquired pursuant various transaction issuances and incentive option plan granted by the Issuer. Mr. Miles may acquire ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of the Issuer in the future.

A copy of the early warning report in respect of this acquisition has been filed with the applicable securities commissions and can be found at under the Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Frank Miles
Box 182
Cecil Lake, British Columbia V0C 0G0
Telephone: (250) 785-0033

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48451


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 398 M
EBIT 2019 42,9 M
Net income 2019 28,3 M
Finance 2019 40,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,31x
P/E ratio 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 118 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Miles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Redmond Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike Nielsen Director & Senior Vice President
William McFetridge Director
Wayne Albo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.32.20%93
SCHLUMBERGER NV-9.37%47 257
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.08%16 511
BAKER HUGHES7.91%15 060
TECHNIPFMC18.64%10 779
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-18.83%8 181
