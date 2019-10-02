Frank Miles Files Early Warning Report

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Frank Miles, CEO and director of Macro Enterprises Inc. (the "Issuer") announces that he now has beneficial ownership, direction or control over an aggregate of 9,223,428 common shares, 100,000 incentive stock options and 2,100 non-voting Class A Convertible Preference Shares, representing approximately 29.45% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer on non-diluted basis, and 32.90% on a partially-diluted basis.

These securities were acquired pursuant various transaction issuances and incentive option plan granted by the Issuer. Mr. Miles may acquire ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of the Issuer in the future.

A copy of the early warning report in respect of this acquisition has been filed with the applicable securities commissions and can be found at under the Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48451