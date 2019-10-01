Log in
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.

(MCR)
10/01 03:49:19 pm
3.9 CAD   -3.23%
06:30pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Financing to Optionees
NE
08/28Macro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
08/21Macro Enterprises Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
NE
Macro Enterprises Inc. Announces Financing to Optionees

10/01/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") has entered into loan agreements with nine employees, directors and officers of the Company to assist the borrowers with paying the exercise price and applicable taxes on the exercise of options granted under the Company's stock option plan. In aggregate, approximately $1.1 million was advanced. Interest will be charged at a rate based on the Company's cost of borrowing prime rate loans, beginning on the first anniversary of each loan.

Five of the nine loan agreements, providing for aggregate principal advances of approximately $745,000 constitute related party transactions as defined under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101("MI 61-101") and the corresponding Policy 5.9 of the TSXV. However, the these transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that neither the fair market value of such loans nor the consideration paid therefor exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found on the Company's website at www.macroindustries.ca.

For further information please contact:

Frank Miles
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (250) 785-0033
frank@macroindustries.ca

Jeff Redmond

Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (250) 785-0033
JRedmond@macroindustries.ca

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel:(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48407


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 398 M
EBIT 2019 42,9 M
Net income 2019 28,3 M
Finance 2019 40,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,37x
P/E ratio 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 119 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00  CAD
Last Close Price 3,90  CAD
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Miles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Redmond Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike Nielsen Director & Senior Vice President
William McFetridge Director
Wayne Albo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.37.97%93
SCHLUMBERGER NV-5.29%47 257
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.53%16 511
BAKER HUGHES11.81%15 060
TECHNIPFMC23.29%10 779
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-17.51%8 181
