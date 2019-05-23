Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Macro Enterprises Inc.    MCR   CA55608F1062

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.

(MCR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macro Industries Inc. Announces Completion of New $145 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Macro Industries Inc. (the "Borrower") has finalized its new $145 million senior secured credit facilities first announced on April 11, 2019. HSBC Bank Canada ("HSBC") is the lead lender, and acted as agent to the lending syndicate that includes National Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal. The credit facilities have a three-year term, and comprise a $65.0 million revolving credit facility, with availability subject to a margining, and an $80.0 million letter of credit facility, the latter backed by Export Development Canada performance security guarantee insurance. The new revolving facility will provide Macro with enhanced flexibility and access to the funding essential to support its expanding portfolio of large-scale project opportunities. The letter of credit facility will provide for the issuance of standby letters of credit to backstop the Company's performance guarantees that are a customary feature of its construction business.

The borrowing rate pricing grid provides for a range of spreads over HSBC prime rate (or, if applicable, HSBC's US base rate), set with reference to the Company's senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio, making the initial borrowing rate spread 50 bps. The rate spread is subject to quarterly review, and possible increase up to 125 bps. The standby letter of credit facility rates, set with reference to the same ratio, range from 125 bps to 200 bps.

The Company has the right, subject to customary conditions, to increase the amount of the revolving facility by up to $20.0 million and to increase the letter of credit facility by up to $10 million, bringing the total credit facilities to a maximum of $175.0 million, by securing increased commitments from one or more of the initial lenders or by securing one or more new lenders.

The facilities are guaranteed by the Company, including its subsidiaries (excluding its special purpose subsidiaries), collaterally secured by a first ranking security interest over all present and future acquired assets, property and undertakings of such parties.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found on the Company's website at www.macroindustries.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the intended use, and possibility of increase in the amount, of new credit facilities. Such statements may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that by reason of oil prices, global economic conditions, government regulation of energy and resource companies, weather patterns, terrorist activity, the price and availability of alternative fuels, the availability of pipeline capacity, potential instability or armed conflict in oil-producing regions, material changes in the Company's affairs, or other circumstances that could increase the Company's cost of borrowing under or continuing availability of the disclosed credit facilities, and the risk that the Company will not be the successful bidder or is otherwise not able to realize on potential growth opportunities that it has identified. These statements are based on the credit agreements not in place and the current expectations of the Company's management, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, the associated risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from current expectations, and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's public disclosure record available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of the Company's business, including the associated risk factors and their potential effects.

For further information please contact:

Frank Miles
President and C.E.O.
Phone: (250) 785-0033

Jeff Redmond, CPA, CA
C.F.O.
(250) 785-0033

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45018


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.
08:00pMacro Industries Inc. Announces Completion of New $145 Million Senior Secured..
NE
05/08MACRO ENTERPRISES : Signs Construction Contract for Saturn Compressor Station
AQ
04/11MACRO ENTERPRISES : Industries Inc. Announces Commitment for New $145 Million Se..
AQ
03/22MACRO ENTERPRISES : Announces Director Retirement
AQ
03/21MACRO ENTERPRISES INC : . Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AQ
2018MACRO ENTERPRISES INC : . to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
2018MACRO ENTERPRISES INC : . to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
2018MACRO ENTERPRISES INC : . Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
2018MACRO ENTERPRISES INC : . Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
2018MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. : Coastal GasLink Project Notice to Proceed Issued
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 312 M
EBIT 2019 28,2 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Finance 2019 36,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
P/E ratio 2020 11,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 126 M
Chart MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.
Duration : Period :
Macro Enterprises Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,08  CAD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Miles Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeffrey A. Redmond Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike Nielsen Director & Senior Vice President
William McFetridge Director
Ronald Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACRO ENTERPRISES INC.38.98%94
SCHLUMBERGER NV9.48%53 106
BAKER HUGHES9.81%24 227
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-6.92%21 622
TECHNIPFMC17.36%10 538
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-6.23%8 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About