INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/23/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) for false and misleading SEC filings.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 47,9 M
EBIT 2019 -200 M
Net income 2019 -167 M
Finance 2019 261 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,24x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,97x
EV / Sales2019 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 7,01x
Capitalization 739 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,40  $
Last Close Price 15,12  $
Spread / Highest target 231%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo F. Costa Chairman
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Jon Wigginton Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACROGENICS INC19.06%739
GILEAD SCIENCES2.67%81 332
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.18%47 356
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.01%32 282
GENMAB29.13%13 323
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.17%8 905
