Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MacroGenics Inc    MGNX

MACROGENICS INC (MGNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:05am CEST

Rockville, MD, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in three investor conferences in September. These conferences include:

  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Global Investment Conference – MacroGenics’ management will participate in the conference and provide a corporate update on September 5, 2018, at 8:45am ET in New York City.
  • Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference – MacroGenics’ management will participate in the conference and Dr. Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Landscape in Immuno-Oncology and Bi-Specific Antibodies” on September 6, 2018, at 9:00am ET in Boston.
  • Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – MacroGenics’ management will participate in the conference, including a fireside chat on September 12, 2018, at 9:55am ET in New York City.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Morgan Stanley conference presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

                                                                                        ###

Contacts:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

Karen Sharma, Senior Vice President
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
1-781-235-3060, ksharma@macbiocom.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACROGENICS INC
12:05aMacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/17MACROGENICS : to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference ROCKVILLE, MD,..
AQ
08/14MACROGENICS : Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 2nd Quarter 2018 Financi..
AQ
08/10MacroGenics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
GL
08/07MACROGENICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07MACROGENICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/07MACROGENICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/07MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 2nd Quarter 2018 Financ..
GL
08/02MACROGENICS : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference..
AQ
08/01BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS : Enhances Leadership with Appointment of Vikas Sharma, Ph...
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) CEO Scott Koenig on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/07MacroGenics beats by $0.19, beats on revenue 
06/16A High-Throughput Screen For Cancer Stocks That Have Few (Or No) Fundamentals 
06/12INSTITUTIONAL TOP IDEAS : EcoR1 Capital 
05/31Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42,6 M
EBIT 2018 -202 M
Net income 2018 -196 M
Finance 2018 227 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 16,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,00x
Capitalization 930 M
Chart MACROGENICS INC
Duration : Period :
MacroGenics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACROGENICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo F. Costa Chairman
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Jon Wigginton Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACROGENICS INC14.79%930
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%97 135
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.69%46 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.75%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.55.41%10 909
GENMAB6.61%10 464
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.