MacroGenics : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Macrogenics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-macrogenics-class-action-lawsuit.html) filed a securities class action on behalf of purchasers of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) common stock between February 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019 (the “Class Period”) in the District of Maryland. The case is captioned Hill v. MacroGenics, Inc., No. 19-cv-2713, and is assigned to Judge George J. Hazel. The MacroGenics class action lawsuit charges MacroGenics and two executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Lead plaintiff motions for the MacroGenics class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 12, 2019.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased MacroGenics common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the MacroGenics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the MacroGenics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint filed in the MacroGenics class action lawsuit at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-macrogenics-class-action-lawsuit.html.

MacroGenics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antibody-based therapeutics designed to control the human immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes margetuximab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets the HER2 oncoprotein. HER2 is expressed by tumor cells in breast, gastroesophageal, and other solid tumors. The SOPHIA study is a randomized, open-label Phase III clinical trial evaluating margetuximab plus chemotherapy compared to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The complaint in the MacroGenics class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants violated the federal securities laws by disseminating false and misleading statements to the investing public and/or failing to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s Phase III SOPHIA trial. Specifically, defendants concealed material information and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves (a non-parametric statistic used to estimate the survival function from lifetime data) crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, MacroGenics common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $25.60 per share on February 6, 2019.

On May 13, 2019, the American Society of Clinical Oncologists (“ASCO”) posted the SOPHIA study abstract on the Internet. The abstract disclosed that the October 2018 PFS analysis resulted in a 0.9 month improvement in PFS. As a result of this news, the price of MacroGenics common stock dropped $1.17 per share, to close at $16.25 per share on May 13, 2019, a decline of 7%.

Then, on June 4, 2019, during the ASCO annual meeting, the Company disclosed additional data for the SOPHIA trial. In its presentation, MacroGenics revealed that it had conducted the PFS and OS analyses in October 2018, and the OS analyses for the SOPHIA trial demonstrated Kaplan-Meier curves crossing at several spots with late separation. As a result of this news, the price of MacroGenics common stock dropped 17%, or $3.13 per share, to close at $15.58 per share on June 4, 2019.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of MacroGenics common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff in the MacroGenics class action lawsuit is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

