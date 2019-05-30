Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MacroGenics Inc    MGNX

MACROGENICS INC

(MGNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MacroGenics to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Rockville, MD, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will provide a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City on June 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACROGENICS INC
07:31aMacroGenics to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/29MACROGENICS : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Margetuximab Phase 3..
AQ
05/28MacroGenics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Margetuximab Phase ..
GL
05/21MACROGENICS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15MacroGenics Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 SOPHIA Study of Margetuxi..
GL
05/01MACROGENICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01MACROGENICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/01MACROGENICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/01MACROGENICS : Provides Update on Corporate Progress and First Quarter 2019 Finan..
AQ
04/24MacroGenics Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57,9 M
EBIT 2019 -192 M
Net income 2019 -180 M
Finance 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
EV / Sales 2020 9,19x
Capitalization 903 M
Chart MACROGENICS INC
Duration : Period :
MacroGenics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACROGENICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo F. Costa Chairman
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Jon Wigginton Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACROGENICS INC45.67%903
GILEAD SCIENCES1.31%80 578
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.51%42 657
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.60%33 156
GENMAB7.49%10 553
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.24%8 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About