MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Cowen 39 th Annual Health Care Conference. MacroGenics will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston on March 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Annual Health Care Conference. MacroGenics will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston on March 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Westin New York Grand Central on March 20, 2019.

A webcast of the presentation at Cowen may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.



About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Contacts: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com Karen Sharma, Senior Vice President MacDougall Biomedical Communications 1-781-235-3060, ksharma@macbiocom.com