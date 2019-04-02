Log in
MacroGenics Inc

MACROGENICS INC

(MGNX)
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/02/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

ROCKVILLE, MD, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in April:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview at the Grosvenor House in London, UK on April 8, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. BST.
  • 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview at the Westin New York Grand Central on April 10, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

A webcast of each presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conferences.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Contacts:

MacroGenics, Inc.
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

MacDougall Biomedical Communications
Karen Sharma, Senior Vice President
1-781-235-3060, ksharma@macbiocom.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
