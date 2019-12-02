Log in
MacroGenics, Inc.    MGNX

MACROGENICS, INC.

(MGNX)
MacroGenics to Participate in the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

12/02/2019 | 07:31am EST

Rockville, MD, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in a fire-side chat with the analyst at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fire-side chat may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

