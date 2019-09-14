Log in
MacroGenics Inc

MACROGENICS INC

(MGNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
09/14/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 12, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. MacroGenics had conducted a progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by October 10, 2018. This analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS. The interim OS analysis did not demonstrate a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves (a non-parametric statistic used to estimate the survival function from lifetime data) crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) before separating late. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about MacroGenics, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58,5 M
EBIT 2019 -199 M
Net income 2019 -166 M
Finance 2019 261 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,56x
EV / Sales2019 6,47x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
Capitalization 640 M
Chart MACROGENICS INC
Duration : Period :
MacroGenics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACROGENICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,56  $
Last Close Price 13,08  $
Spread / Highest target 282%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott E. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo F. Costa Chairman
James Karrels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Ezio Bonvini Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Jon Wigginton Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACROGENICS INC2.99%640
GILEAD SCIENCES6.35%84 245
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.57%44 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.60%30 815
GENMAB28.81%13 161
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.35.01%8 829
