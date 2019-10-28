Macy's : Discover Your Merry With What's New This Holiday at Macy's 0 10/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT Send by mail :

Explore the wonder of the season with new brands, experiences and services to make shopping easy in-store and online at macys.com As the holiday gift destination, Macy's offers a festive assortment of the perfect gifts for the whole family Macy's puts holiday in the palm of each shopper's hand with store maps and style inspiration directly from its award-winning app This year, Macy's (NYSE:M) makes navigating holiday shopping even easier with a seasonally curated assortment of the best gifts in-store and online, brands that will deck the halls and keep guests happy, plus services to make picking out the perfect gift more convenient than ever. From finding a new fragrance or creating a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry to using technology to refresh any space for entertaining, what's new at Macy's this holiday has everyone covered. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005492/en/ Find the best gift in fashion, beauty, home and toys this holiday season at Macy’s. (Photo: Business Wire) In-Store Exclusives Take on the role of Santa and head into your local Macy’s for unique and custom experiences to make shopping for gifts fun and convenient. The Fragrance Bar The holidays are the perfect time to gift a new scent, and Macy's new Fragrance Bar allows customers to find their favorite. The Fragrance Bar’s interactive screens activate when shoppers engage with them by picking up a fragrance bottle, scent stick, or simply touching it. From there, customers can learn all about the selected fragrance, including scent notes, information about the perfumer and customer reviews, and each product has a QR code enabled for product purchase, allowing them to scan and pay through Macy’s mobile app, and pick up in-store. Visit Macy’s fragrance hub online to take a quiz to uncover your perfect scent match, learn about the newest scents of the season, and more. Create Your Own Jewelry For the most luxe, one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season, visit stores to experience Macy’s newly launched “Create Your Own” jewelry program. Shoppers work with a Macy’s colleague to choose gemstones, diamonds, metals, shapes, settings and more via in-store tablets. Options for men and women include incredible engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and charms. Once the design is complete, the final, personalized piece will be delivered to the customer’s home or local store in seven days, making thoughtful gifting simple this holiday season. Holiday Lane for Trim and Toys Discover the wonder of the holidays by visiting Macy’s Holiday Lane toy and trim pop-ups, to shop a festive assortment of Christmas décor and toy gifts. These independent store fronts in select locations will make spirits bright by showcasing some of the season’s most popular toys, glistening ornaments and classic decorations, plus beautiful wreath adornments and lush garlands to make this year’s holiday a memorable one. Additionally, customers can shop both trim and toys in more than 500 Macy’s stores across the country, featuring exclusive items from F.A.O. Schwarz, plus a well-rounded assortment from popular brands including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher Price®, Board Games, L.O.L. Dolls, PAW Patrol® and Lego®. Virtual Reality in Furniture Give yourself the ultimate seasonal splurge and purchase a new piece of furniture just in time for holiday entertaining. With Macy’s “See Your Space IRL” technology, shoppers can virtually see each piece in their home through the in-store VR experience. Now available in 140 stores nationwide, virtual reality technology allows customers to ensure that their purchase will elevate their next holiday gathering, whether they’re looking to buy a comfy couch for the whole family or an apartment-sized dining table. There are thousands of products to choose from, including new additions, such as rugs, upholstery and lighting. Starting mid-November, shoppers’ favorite Customize It feature will now be available in a VR experience. Choose from an assortment of different fabrics and colors to design a truly unique piece of furniture. Customers can also use their mobile device to visualize select furniture pieces in their space via augmented reality technology through Macy’s app and make a purchase from the convenience of their phone. The Park at Herald Square At Macy’s iconic 34th Street flagship, customers can shop the reimagined men’s store featuring new and exciting products, fashion-forward brands and a curated space highlighting trends called The Park, which completely refreshes every eight to 12 weeks. The newly unveiled 14,500 square foot main floor experience is a lifestyle hotspot for the fashion-conscious, urban customer to be inspired and discover new brands and fashion in a trendy, au courant setting. Gifts, Gifts, Gifts! Whether you’re shopping for mom, dad or the one and only bestie, Macy’s selection of gift ideas takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect gift. New for the Home Keep comfort and coziness top of mind this season with Hotel Collection’s new line, Hotel Collection Classic. Created exclusively for Macy's, the new line was designed for the traditional customer looking for elevated luxury expressed in an authentic classic aesthetic. From rich jacquards and stunning velvets to beautiful embellishments, Classic offers timeless elegance for the home. The line has a range of pieces that will impress your holiday houseguests, including duvets, comforters, shams, coverlets, sheets, bed skirts and decorative pillows. Gifts Under $25 Need a great present but don’t want to break the bank? Find an amazing gift that’s sure to be a favorite while keeping within budget. Stuff her stocking with a pair of fuzzy slippers from I.N.C. or add a touch of luxury to her bedtime routine with a Silken Slumber silk eye mask. A gift set from Clean Classic gives her five rollerball fragrances to mix and match throughout the year, while a travel size Urban Decay setting spray ornament is a fun holiday décor surprise. Upgrade his accessory game with a cool street style cross body camera bag or switch out his old dopp kit for a modern valet kit in a seasonal plaid from Bespoke. If he needs a little organization, give him a sleek Polaroid case for his air pods complete with a clip to attach to his briefcase or backpack. Add some humor to a gift for the home with wine glasses from TMD. These stemless glasses feature kitschy phrases and fun designs that make for a lighthearted gift exchange. Gifts Under $50 Get the family together with matching festively patterned pajamas from Family Pajamas or cozy Charter Club Family sweaters to create a magically memorable holiday moment. Everyone from Grandma and Grandpa to the family pet can get in on this Instagrammable must-have. To keep the holiday spirit head-to-toe, add holiday socks or shearling slippers from Charter Club. Keep her warm and on trend with Steve Madden neon winter accessories plus give her a gift her friends will envy with rainbow jewelry pieces from I.N.C. International Concepts. For your favorite guy, complement his style with cozy sweatshirts and sweatpants from Nike. These versatile pieces can be worn separately for a relaxed vibe or together as a matching set. If you have a sports fanatic on the list, an NFL map puzzle or MLB-opoly are the ultimate gifts for a holiday homerun. Show gratitude to the host of the holiday party with a wine glass and bottle opener gift set from TMD. Pre-packaged in an adorable check patterned box, this gift set leaves a slot open to slide in the hostess’ favorite bottle of wine adding a personal touch to a simple thank you. Gifts Under $100 Whether she is a spin master, yoga guru or world traveler, elevate her on-the-go basics with Charter Club Cashmere joggers, hoodies or crewnecks. For beauty lovers, the M.A.C. Taste of Stardom 12-Pc. Mini Lipstick set gives her the versatility to change up her beauty look from day to night. Don’t leave his style behind during the holiday season! Keep him on trend by swapping out his go-to jacket with a metallic gold or patterned blazer from I.N.C. Paired with a sequin button-down, he will be shining like a star all night long. Check off the tech savvy person on your list with portable speakers from JBL. These affordable, yet high- end speakers can travel anywhere you go and are a must-have for any holiday celebration. If that’s not enough for the music lover, gift a pair of JBL Live 400 headphones. These modern Bluetooth headphones come with a voice assistant personalized to your music needs to play your favorite playlist, text a friend or remind you of an upcoming appointment. Luxe Gifts Need something to get wrapped up in? Snuggle by the fireplace during those chilly holiday nights with a faux fur throw from Hotel Collection. Nothing says cozy like sipping on a bottle of hand-selected wines from the Limited-Edition Wine Advent Calendar from Macy’s Wine Cellar. Behind each of the 24 windows is a delectable surprise quarter bottle of fine Prosecco, top-vintage Bordeaux, rich Cabernet, pure Pinot Grigio and other top wines. Add some sparkle to her closet with the Classique collection by EFFY. This high shine diamond assortment has something for everyone, whether it’s a new necklace or a bangle to add to her stack. Wow him with a new timepiece perfectly suited to his personality. For the classic guy, give him a hyperchrome watch with a brown leather strap from Rado, while the Citizen Axiom watch is the perfect blend of black and gold for the bolder dresser. Macy’s Mobile App Shop your favorite holiday gifts on the go with the Macy’s mobile app, our customer’s indispensable shopping companion. The app is even more user friendly with faster pickup of online orders with a simple barcode scan, a revamped Star Rewards page that allows customers easy access to their points and promotions plus Macy’s Pay at select stores, which allows customers to leave their wallet at home and pay for purchases with their activated Macy’s card. The perfect gift is just one click away; download the Macy’s mobile app now on the Apple App store or get it on Google Play. Macy’s “Style Inspo” “Style Inspo” helps customers get holiday style ready. After taking a brief style quiz and swiping left and right on pictures to build a profile of style preferences, the convenient, personalized and immersive feature offers daily fashion recommendations. The rotating feed of outfits can be saved to a shopping list, purchased or shared on social media. This new experience combines personalization, inspiration and collaborative shopping to help customers discover new products, follow trends and, ultimately, make purchasing decisions. Searching for the perfect holiday party outfit has never been easier and right at your fingertips! In App Store Maps Just in time for the busy holiday season, Macy’s is launching Store Maps, a new app feature to help customers better navigate locations nationwide. Set for launch in mid-November and found via Store Mode on the app, the new Store Maps will serve as a visual reference of departments, key brands, and major points of interest across each store, including restrooms, escalators, and At Your Service counters -- helping shoppers find the perfect gift in no time. Services Win the holiday season with style, with stress-free services to help customers dress to impress and find the perfect gift. Personal Stylist Dress to impress without all the stress with the help of a Macy’s Personal Stylist. This free and easy service provides expert help when selecting the perfect head-to-toe holiday look or finding the right gift for everyone in the family. Now also specializing in Wedding Gift Registry and Home, customers have one lifestyle expert dedicated to support all aspects of the shopping experience. Make an appointment in-store or online at macys.com/personalstylist. Gift Squad Just in time for the holidays, Macy’s is teaming up with the editors of “Bustle” and “Cosmopolitan,” along with Macy’s Fashion Office and Style Crew to launch the first ever Macy’s Gift Squad. Enjoy expert tips across Instagram as the squad showcases all the best gifting ideas, inspiring customers with top choices across fashion, beauty, home, fragrance and jewelry at every price point. Purchasing and Shipping Options Need a quick gift? With most orders ready within two hours, Macy’s buy online, pick up in store option is a quick and convenient way to shop for the holidays. For the customer making a list and checking it twice, buy online and ship to store, gives customers access to product at all Macy’s locations so your ultimate gift can be shipped to the Macy’s nearest home. Macy’s Gift Cards Always Fit Still can’t find the perfect gift? Let loved ones pick out something they love with a Macy’s gift card or get two gifts in one by buying a gift card and booking them a Personal Stylist appointment. Shoppers can also visit macys.com/Gifts to learn more about Macy’s Gift Guide, get inspiration, and shop the top selects for the holiday season across all price points and for all recipients. #MacysLove Sweepstakes This holiday season, customers have the chance to show off their favorite Macy’s looks and submit for a chance to win holiday shopping money. The #MacysLove Challenge is a monthly sweepstakes where five winners will be selected at random to win a $200 Macy’s gift card by sharing their best Macy’s style or outfit on social media tagged with the official hashtags #MacysLove and #MacysSweepstakes. There’s no purchase necessary to enter. The gift card can help customers cross off names on their holiday shopping list, and winners will also have a chance to be featured on the home page of macys.com. Customers will have the ability to discover and shop all of the submitted fashion pieces, inspiration and new looks on macys.com. About Macy’s Macy's is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy's inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy's builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005492/en/

