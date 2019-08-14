Macy's Down Over 15% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Macy's Inc. (M) is currently at $16.43, down $2.93 or 15.11%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 8, 2010, when it closed at $16.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 10, 2019, when it fell 17.69%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Macy's posted a second-quarter profit of $86 million, or 28 cents a share, down from $166 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding impairment and other costs, adjusted earnings were also 28 cents a share, below the 46 cents a share analysts polled by FactSet were looking for

-- For the current fiscal year, the company lowered its earnings guidance by 20 cents. Excluding settlement charges, impairment and other costs, the company now forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $2.85 to $3.05 for the year, compared with its previous estimate of $3.05 to $3.25

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Down 27.69% month-to-date

-- Down 44.81% year-to-date

-- Down 53.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 15, 2018), when it closed at $35.15

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth-most-active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:07:08 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet