Macy's

MACY'S

(M)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Macy's Down Over 15% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

08/14/2019 | 05:33pm BST

Macy's Inc. (M) is currently at $16.43, down $2.93 or 15.11%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 8, 2010, when it closed at $16.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 10, 2019, when it fell 17.69%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Macy's posted a second-quarter profit of $86 million, or 28 cents a share, down from $166 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding impairment and other costs, adjusted earnings were also 28 cents a share, below the 46 cents a share analysts polled by FactSet were looking for

-- For the current fiscal year, the company lowered its earnings guidance by 20 cents. Excluding settlement charges, impairment and other costs, the company now forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $2.85 to $3.05 for the year, compared with its previous estimate of $3.05 to $3.25

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Down 27.69% month-to-date

-- Down 44.81% year-to-date

-- Down 53.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 15, 2018), when it closed at $35.15

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth-most-active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:07:08 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.42% 25625.21 Delayed Quote.12.66%
MACY'S -14.20% 16.585 Delayed Quote.-34.99%
NASDAQ 100 -2.83% 7502.651285 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.89% 7785.657859 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 -2.44% 2853.56 Delayed Quote.15.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 877 M
EBIT 2020 1 407 M
Net income 2020 960 M
Debt 2020 3 179 M
Yield 2020 7,99%
P/E ratio 2020 6,33x
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 5 980 M
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,53  $
Last Close Price 19,36  $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry A. Lawton President
Robert B. Harrison Chief Operations Officer
Paula A. Price Chief Financial Officer
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S-34.99%5 980
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%15 136
KOHL'S CORPORATION-25.79%8 210
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-5.33%6 959
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.36%6 463
NORDSTROM-38.64%4 503
