MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macy's    M

MACY'S (M)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macy's Down Over 18% After Sales, Earnings Forecast Cuts -- Data Talk

01/10/2019 | 11:21am EST

Macy's Inc (M) is currently at $25.82, down $5.90 or 18.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 21, 2018, when it closed at $25.59

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (based on available data back to Feb. 5, 1992)

-- Earlier Thursday, Macy's said it expects comparable sales growth for fiscal 2018 of about 2% compared with its previous guidance in November of 2.3% to 2.5%. The company now expects net sales to be flat compared with prior guidance of 0.3% to 0.7% growth and also cut its earnings forecast to between $3.95 and $4 a share, down from its previous estimate of $4.10 and $4.30

-- Snaps a three-day winning streak

-- Down 13.28% month-to-date

-- Down 13.28% year-to-date

-- Down 1.81% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2018), when it closed at $26.30

-- Down 19.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 20, 2000, when it fell as much as 21.5%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third-most-active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:52:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 23941.7 Delayed Quote.1.97%
MACY'S -18.22% 25.9935 Delayed Quote.6.51%
NASDAQ 100 -0.18% 6594.2693 Delayed Quote.3.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 6965.5237 Delayed Quote.3.94%
S&P 500 0.07% 2588.84 Delayed Quote.2.70%
Latest news on MACY'S
11:51aMACY'S : Why some retailers don't need a pop-up experience
AQ
11:32aStocks little changed as trade talks, data disappoint
RE
11:30aWorld stocks little changed as trade talks, data disappoint
RE
11:21aMacy's Down Over 18% After Sales, Earnings Forecast Cuts -- Data Talk
DJ
11:00aStrong Economy Can't Save Macy's From Retail Shifts
DJ
10:55aMacy's shares plunge as weak holiday sales prompt forecast cut
RE
10:43aTHE LATEST : Retailers get hammered in early trading
AQ
10:31aWall Street drops after four-day rally as retailers, trade talks disappoint
RE
09:42aMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Retailers lead early slump on Wall Street
AQ
09:35aStocks to Watch: Macy's, Barnes & Noble, L Brands, Target, J.C. Penney, WD-40..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 023 M
EBIT 2019 1 888 M
Net income 2019 1 247 M
Debt 2019 3 617 M
Yield 2019 4,83%
P/E ratio 2019 7,90
P/E ratio 2020 8,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 9 753 M
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry A. Lawton President
Robert B. Harrison Chief Operations Officer
Paula A. Price Chief Financial Officer
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S6.51%9 753
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 470
KOHL'S CORPORATION4.28%11 543
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA4.97%8 285
NORDSTROM5.17%8 247
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%7 358
