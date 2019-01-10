Macy's Down Over 18% After Sales, Earnings Forecast Cuts -- Data Talk

Macy's Inc (M) is currently at $25.82, down $5.90 or 18.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 21, 2018, when it closed at $25.59

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (based on available data back to Feb. 5, 1992)

-- Earlier Thursday, Macy's said it expects comparable sales growth for fiscal 2018 of about 2% compared with its previous guidance in November of 2.3% to 2.5%. The company now expects net sales to be flat compared with prior guidance of 0.3% to 0.7% growth and also cut its earnings forecast to between $3.95 and $4 a share, down from its previous estimate of $4.10 and $4.30

-- Snaps a three-day winning streak

-- Down 13.28% month-to-date

-- Down 13.28% year-to-date

-- Down 1.81% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2018), when it closed at $26.30

-- Down 19.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 20, 2000, when it fell as much as 21.5%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third-most-active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:52:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet