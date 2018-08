Macy's Inc. (M) closed at $35.15, down $6.67 or 15.95%

-- Lowest close since May 31, 2018, when it closed at $34.91

-- Largest percent decrease since May 11, 2017, when it fell 17.01%

-- Third-largest single-day decline on record

-- Snaps a two-day winning streak

-- Down 11.53% month-to-date

-- Up 39.54% year-to-date

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet