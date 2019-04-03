Macy's : FORM 10-K 0 04/03/2019 | 11:32am EDT Send by mail :

Class Outstanding at March 2, 2019 Common Stock, $.01 par value per share 307,800,430 shares DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Parts Into Document Which Incorporated Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held May 17, 2019 Part III Unless the context requires otherwise, references to "Macy's" or the "Company" are references to Macy's and its subsidiaries and references to "2018," "2017," "2016," "2015" and "2014" are references to the Company's fiscal years ended February 2, 2019, February 3, 2018, January 28, 2017, January 30, 2016 and January 31, 2015, respectively. Fiscal year 2017 included 53 weeks; fiscal years 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014 included 52 weeks. Forward-Looking Statements This report and other reports, statements and information previously or subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and assumptions of, and on information available to, the management of the Company at the time such statements are made. The following are or may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: (i) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "expect," "future," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "think," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof, and (ii) statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties relating to: •the possible invalidity of the underlying beliefs and assumptions; •the success of the Company's operational decisions, such as product sourcing, merchandise mix and pricing, and marketing, and strategic initiatives, such as Growth stores, Backstageon-malloff-price business, and vendor direct expansion; •generalconsumer-spending levels, including the impact of general economic conditions, consumer disposable income levels, consumer confidence levels, the availability, cost and level of consumer debt, the costs of basic necessities and other goods and the effects of the weather or natural disasters; •competitive pressures from department stores, specialty stores, general merchandise stores, manufacturers' outlets,off-price and discount stores, and all other retail channels, including the Internet, catalogs and television; •the Company's ability to remain competitive and relevant as consumers' shopping behaviors migrate to other shopping channels and to maintain its brand and reputation; •possible systems failures and/or security breaches, including any security breach that results in the theft, transfer or unauthorized disclosure of customer, employee or company information, or the failure to comply with various laws applicable to the Company in the event of such a breach; •the cost of employee benefits as well as attracting and retaining quality employees; •transactions and strategy involving the Company's real estate portfolio; •the seasonal nature of the Company's business; •conditions to, or changes in the timing of, proposed transactions, and changes in expected synergies, cost savings andnon-recurring charges; •possible changes or developments in social, economic, business, industry, market, legal and regulatory circumstances and conditions; •possible actions taken or omitted to be taken by third parties, including customers, suppliers, business partners, competitors and legislative, regulatory, judicial and other governmental authorities and officials; •changes in relationships with vendors and other product and service providers; •currency, interest and exchange rates and other capital market, economic andgeo-political conditions; •unstable political conditions, civil unrest, terrorist activities and armed conflicts; •the possible inability of the Company's manufacturers or transporters to deliver products in a timely manner or meet the Company's quality standards; •the Company's reliance on foreign sources of production, including risks related to the disruption of imports by labor disputes, regional health pandemics, and regional political and economic conditions; and •duties, taxes, other charges and quotas on imports. 2 In addition to any risks and uncertainties specifically identified in the text surrounding such forward-looking statements, the statements in the immediately preceding sentence and the statements under captions such as "Risk Factors" in reports, statements and information filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time constitute cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual amounts, results, events and circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Item 1. Business. General The Company is a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Delaware in 1985. The Company and its predecessors have been operating department stores since 1830. The Company operates 867 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. As of February 2, 2019, the Company's operations were conducted through Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Macy's Backstage, and bluemercury. In addition, Bloomingdale's in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait are operated under license agreements with Al Tayer Insignia, a company of Al Tayer Group, LLC. The Company sells a wide range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's and kids'), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The specific assortments vary by size of store, merchandising assortments and character of customers in the trade areas. Most stores are located at urban or suburban sites, principally in densely populated areas across the United States. Disaggregation of the Company's net sales by family of business for2018, 2017 and 2016 were as follows: 2018 2017 2016 Women's Accessories, Intimate Apparel, Shoes, Cosmetics and Fragrances $ 9,500 $ 9,483 $ 9,795 Women's Apparel 5,675 5,807 6,009 Men's and Kids' 5,712 5,629 5,844 Home/Other (a) 4,084 4,020 4,260 Total $ 24,971 $ 24,939 $ 25,908 (a) Other primarily includes restaurant sales, certain loyalty program income and breakage income from unredeemed gift cards. In 2018, the Company's subsidiaries provided various support functions to the Company's retail operations on an integrated, company-wide basis. •The Company'swholly-owned bank subsidiary, FDS Bank, provides certain collections, customer service and credit marketing services in respect of all credit card accounts that are owned either by Department Stores National Bank ("DSNB"), a subsidiary of Citibank, N.A., or FDS Bank and that constitute a part of the credit programs of the Company's retail operations. •Macy's Systems and Technology, Inc. ("MST"), awholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, provides operational electronic data processing and management information services to all of the Company's operations other than bluemercury. •Macy's Merchandising Group, Inc. ("MMG"), awholly-owned direct subsidiary of the Company, and its subsidiary Macy's Merchandising Group International, LLC, are responsible for the design, development and marketing of Macy's private label brands and certain licensed brands. Bloomingdale's uses MMG for a small portion of its private label merchandise. The Company believes that its private label merchandise differentiates its merchandise assortments from those of its competitors and delivers exceptional value to its customers. MMG also offers its services, either directly or indirectly, to unrelated third parties. •Macy's Logistics and Operations ("Macy's Logistics"), a division of awholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, provides warehousing and merchandise distribution services for the Company's operations and digital customer fulfillment. The Company's executive offices are located at 7 West Seventh Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, telephone number: (513) 579-7000 and 151 West 34thStreet, New York, New York 10001, telephone number: (212) 494-1602. 3 Employees As of February 2, 2019, excluding seasonal employees, the Company had approximately 130,000 employees, primarily including regular full-time and part-time. Because of the seasonal nature of the retail business, the number of employees peaks in the holiday season. Approximately 7% of the Company's employees were represented by unions as of February 2, 2019. Seasonality The retail business is seasonal in nature with a high proportion of sales and operating income generated in the months of November and December. Working capital requirements fluctuate during the year, increasing in mid-summer in anticipation of the fall merchandising season and increasing substantially prior to the holiday season when the Company carries significantly higher inventory levels. Purchasing The Company purchases merchandise from many suppliers, no one of which accounted for more than 5% of the Company's purchases during2018. The Company has no material long-term purchase commitments with any of its suppliers, and believes that it is not dependent on any one supplier. The Company considers its relations with its suppliers to be good. Private Label Brands and Related Trademarks The principal private label brands currently offered by the Company include Alfani, American Rag, Aqua, Bar III, Belgique, Charter Club, Club Room, Epic Threads, first impressions, Giani Bernini, Greg Norman for Tasso Elba, Holiday Lane, Home Design, Hotel Collection, Hudson Park, Ideology, I-N-C, jenni, JM Collection, John Ashford, Karen Scott, lune+aster, M-61, Maison Jules, Martha Stewart Collection, Material Girl, Morgan Taylor, Oake, Sky, Style & Co., Sutton Studio, Tasso Elba, Thalia Sodi, the cellar, and Tools of the Trade. The trademarks associated with the Company's aforementioned private label brands, other than American Rag, Greg Norman for Tasso Elba, Martha Stewart Collection, Material Girl and Thalia Sodi, are owned by the Company. The American Rag, Greg Norman, Martha Stewart Collection, Material Girl and Thalia Sodi brands are owned by third parties, which license the trademarks associated with such brands to Macy's pursuant to agreements. The agreements for American Rag, Greg Norman, Material Girl, and Thalia Sodi expire at the end of 2019, while the Martha Stewart agreement has renewal rights that extend through 2025. Competition The retail industry is highly competitive. The Company's operations compete with many retail formats on the national and local level, including department stores, specialty stores, general merchandise stores, manufacturers' outlets, off-price and discount stores, online retailers, catalogs and television shopping, among others. The Company seeks to attract customers by offering desirable selections, obvious value, and distinctive marketing in stores that are located in premier locations, and by providing an exciting shopping environment and superior service through an omnichannel experience. Other retailers may compete for customers on some or all of these bases, or on other bases, and may be perceived by some potential customers as being better aligned with their particular preferences. Available Information The Company makes its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act available free of charge through its internet website at https://www.macysinc.comas soon as reasonably practicable after it electronically files such material with, or furnishes it to, the SEC. The SEC also maintains an internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC; the address of that site is https://www.sec.gov. In addition, the Company has made the following available free of charge through its website at https://www.macysinc.com: •Charters of the Audit Committee, Compensation and Management Development Committee, Finance Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, •Corporate Governance Principles, •Lead Independent Director Policy, •Non-EmployeeDirector Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, 4 •Code of Conduct, •Standards for Director Independence, •Related Person Transactions Policy, •Method to Facilitate Receipt, Retention and Treatment of Communications, and •Proxy Access By- Laws. Any of these items are also available in print to any shareholder who requests them. Requests should be sent to the Corporate Secretary of Macy's, Inc. at 7 West Seventh Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Executive Officers of the Registrant The following table sets forth certain information as of March 21, 2019 regarding the Executive Officers of the Company: Name Age Position with the Company Jeff Gennette 57 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board and Director Paula A. Price 57 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Harry A. Lawton III 44 President Elisa D. Garcia 61 Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Danielle L. Kirgan 43 Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Felicia Williams 53 Senior Vice President, Controller and Enterprise Risk Officer Executive Officer Biographies Jeff Gennette has been Chief Executive Officer of the Company since March 2017 and Chairman of the Board since January 2018; prior thereto he was President from March 2014 to August 2017, Chief Merchandising Officer from February 2009 to March 2014, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Macy's West in San Francisco from February 2008 to February 2009 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle-based Macy's Northwest from February 2006 through February 2008. Paula A. Price has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company since July 2018; prior thereto she was a full-time lecturer in the Accounting and Management Unit at Harvard Business School from January 2014 to July 2018 and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ahold USA from May 2009 to January 2014. Harry (Hal) A. Lawton III has been President of the Company since September 2017; prior thereto he served as Senior Vice President, North America at eBay, Inc. from April 2015 to September 2017 and held a number of leadership positions at Home Depot, Inc. from 2005 to 2015, including Senior Vice President of Merchandising and head of Home Depot's online business. Elisa D. Garcia has been Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Company since September 2016; prior thereto she served as Chief Legal Officer of Office Depot, Inc. from December 2013 to September 2016, Executive Vice President and Secretary from July 2007 to September 2016 and General Counsel from July 2007 to December 2013. Danielle L. Kirgan has been Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company since October 2017; prior thereto she served as Senior Vice President, People at American Airlines Group, Inc. from October 2016 to October 2017, Chief Human Resources Officer at Darden Restaurants, Inc. from January 2015 to October 2016 and Senior Vice President from May 2010, Vice President, Global Human Resources at ACI Worldwide, Inc. from January 2009 to December 2009, and Vice President, Human Resources at Conagra Foods, Inc. from 2004 to 2008. Felicia Williams has been Senior Vice President, Controller and Enterprise Risk Officer of the Company since June 2016; prior thereto she served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Risk Management from February 2011 to June 2016, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Risk Management from September 2009 to February 2011, Vice President, Finance and Risk Management from October 2008 to September 2009, and Vice President, Internal Audit from March 2004 to October 2008. 5 Attachments Original document

