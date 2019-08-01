Macy's : Feel All Brand New With Back-To-School Style From Macy's

Make an entrance this school year with fashion, beauty, and home must-haves that celebrate the remarkable you

Macy’s is prepping kids for the new school year with confidence and fresh style. From fashion and beauty picks to dorm essentials, students of all ages can find everything they need to conquer a new season of classes. Check out all the hottest back-to-school styles at macys.com/backtoschool. Macy’s new campaign, All Brand New, celebrates kids’ individuality and self-expression as they arrive on campus to take on the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005653/en/

Get ready to shine this school year at Macy’s. Champion For Kids Styles, $14.00-$28.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

“A new school year is a blank slate and the perfect chance to showcase the latest fashion this fall,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “Macy’s has the perfect pieces to make every student feel their best, including the best in denim, backpacks for every age, and dorm essentials to make their space feel like home.”

Back to school is a big moment, and Macy’s is celebrating the universal feeling of endless possibilities with the marketing campaign, All Brand New. A great look can make anyone feel empowered and confident, and Macy’s advertising spot features kids arriving on campus in style, dancing to the beat of the Danger Twins song “All Brand New” in fresh looks through parking lots, off the bus, at the pep rally, and through woodshop class. Created in collaboration with Chicago-based creative agency Major Behavior, LLC, the campaign is airing on broadcast and digital now.

On social, Macy’s is leveraging TikTok to create the “All Brand New Challenge,” encouraging users to record their own content and inspire others to share their unique style in celebration of the start of the school year.

Macy’s will also be joining with Snap and NBCUniversal exclusively for season 3 of the Snap Original “The Dead Girls Detective Agency.” The series returns August 11 on Snapchat’s Discover page and Macy’s will be integrated throughout the season with mentions, products and an opportunity for viewers to shop back-to-school looks. This will be the first “swipe up to shop” opportunity from a non-skippable Commercial within a scripted Snap Original season takeover, allowing viewers to directly shop a Macy’s back-to-school look.

Back-to-School Fashion

Head back to the college campus with head-turning style. Coordinated active looks from Champion are perfect for hitting the gym and transform effortlessly when mixed and matched with denim. A perfect pair of high-rise Levi’s is a staple for every occasion from class to weekend, especially when topped off with statement sneakers or lug-soled shoes from brands like Steve Madden and Bar III. Keep hands free with belt bags or stash your books in a chic backpack.

Hit the halls with statement pieces featuring bold black and red combos this fall. From cool denim by Calvin Klein Jeans to athletic apparel from Nike, there’s a look for every personality. Test drive this dual-color trend with matching sets by I.N.C. International Concepts and logo tees by Armani Exchange.

For kids, logo sets from Adidas and Under Armour are still king of the playground. Have a little fun with character tees and colorfully printed backpacks. Ideology tees, shorts, and athletic pants are perfect for the athlete in training, while Tommy Hilfiger offers laidback denim for every kid.

Dorm

Make your dorm or apartment the ultimate hang out spot this school year with décor and home essentials from Macy’s. Students can show off their creative side with trendy bedding from Martha Stewart Collection or patterned sheets from Sanders. Moving from a dorm to an apartment? Bring your favorite home-cooked meals to school by learning to make Mom and Dad’s favorite recipes with Rachael Ray’s 14-pc. cookware set. Kick off the fall semester on a healthy note by making hydration a priority with a thermal bottle from Goodful. Available in four colors, this bottle will keep beverages cool or hot throughout long days and busy schedules.

Beauty

Prepare to shine this school year with beauty tools and products that will last throughout students’ activities. Whether it’s studying after class, practicing for the big game, or an afternoon spent with friends, Macy’s has the beauty tools and products students need to be their most remarkable selves. Create eye looks that go from class to a night out at the movies with the Buxom Cosmetics Boss Babe Betty palette. Great for beginners or the make-up guru, this palette features primer-infused eye shadows in multiple finishes – perfect for mixing up looks throughout the week.

Put a fresh face forward this school year with a skincare routine that is created for all concerns – whether it’s breakouts or an extra bit of moisture, Macy’s has solutions at all price points. For those on the go, the travel-sized Clinique Acne Solutions set is an easy, three-step process and fits perfectly in a backpack or gym bag. Prevent further breakouts by incorporating BareMinerals gentle cleanser “Blemish Remedy” into your wake-up call. For those looking to keep skin clean without harsh chemicals, makeup and skincare from PUR and Beauty by POPSUGAR will give students the looks they love.

Turn heads in the hallways with healthy hair by using the Verb Ghost shampoo and conditioner infused with moringa oil. Need a mid-day touchup? Styling your hair is stress-free with the T3 compact folding hair dryer and Wet Brush Pro Flex dry paddle brush for minimal breakage and smooth locks.

Get enviable arches this year. Swing by a Macy’s location with a Benefit Brow bar and receive expert help with eyebrow styling, waxing and mapping. What’s more, students can find a location nearest them and conveniently book an appointment online at m.benefitbrowbars.com.

Back-to-School Deals

Back to school is the perfect time to stack up the savings on all the most stylish pieces. From juniors to kids to home, Macy’s is the destination to start fall in fashion wearing all the top brands. Find deals on all the checklist items including backpacks, jeans, shoes, athletic wear, and more. Visit your local Macy’s store and macys.com for savings throughout the season.

About Macy’s

Macy's is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy's inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy's builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005653/en/