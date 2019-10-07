Macy's : Hosts Brand Partner Summit Highlighting Business Insights and Innovation

Today, Macy’s brought together nearly 800 brand partners in New York, NY, to discuss general industry trends, business highlights, strategic initiatives and brand innovations that will continue to make Macy’s an amazing place to shop, work and invest every day.
“Macy’s is committed to being America’s store for life,” said Hal Lawton, Macy’s president. “Working together with our most important brand partners, we are focused on building lifetime relationships with our shared customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
The company also provided an update on some of its most important initiatives and new innovations:
Growth Stores
In 2018, 50 Macy’s stores across the country received additional capital to enhance the customer experience and create a more vibrant and productive shopping destination as part of the Growth50 initiative. In line with Macy’s strategy to test, iterate and scale new ideas, these improvements were expanded to 100 additional stores in 2019.
These stores have an elevated environment and expanded and curated merchandise assortments. The locations also feature improved customer service through added colleague positions and new technology. Improvements were based on customer feedback and the successful Growth50 initiatives. Work in the next 100 stores is expected to be fully complete in fall 2019.
The 150 stores comprise approximately 50 percent of Macy’s store sales. With the continued success of this initiative, Macy’s plans to add additional locations in 2020.
Vendor Direct 1,000,000 SKUs
Launched in 2018, Macy’s vendor direct fulfillment model offers customers an expanded product selection from brands Macy's carries, as well as the addition of new brands and categories. The company continues to aggressively grow the SKUs and brands offered on macys.com and expects to reach its goal of adding 1 million vendor direct SKUs on macys.com in 2019.
Backstage
In 2019, Macy’s expanded Backstage, the company’s off-price concept, to another 50 stores for a total of more than 200 locations across the country. The company also recently opened a dedicated Backstage distribution center in Columbus, OH, which operates on the Google Cloud platform to provide improved efficiency, speed and scale to support the continued growth of the off-price business. Macy’s expects to continue the expansion of Backstage across the country in 2020.
Same-Day Delivery
As part of ongoing initiatives to offer customers programs and services that will ease their shopping experience, earlier this month Macy’s re-launched its Same-Day Delivery service available to shoppers in 30 markets nationwide. To find eligible products, customers can enter their zip code and filter search results by Same-Day Delivery. At checkout, they can choose Same-Day Delivery and if the order is placed by 12 p.m. local time, Monday through Saturday, or 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, they will receive the items the same day. If eligible orders are placed after the cut-off times, they will be delivered the following day.
In celebration of the re-launch, the program will be offered for free for a limited time* (total of qualifying items must be $75 or more). Customers can unlock Free Same-Day Delivery on macys.com by shopping items with the Same-Day Delivery icon and building a bag with only these items. Macy’s is the first department store to offer free same-day delivery without a membership fee.
Zola Partnership
Macy's will partner with Zola, the one-stop site for wedding planning, to launch a wedding registry pilot partnership in November. More than 1,500 of Macy's private brand and exclusive SKUs across textiles, top of table and housewares will be added into Zola's merchandise assortment. The technology Macy's developed as part of this partnership will add functionality to the company’s systems to allow customers’ orders on Zola to be fulfilled by Macy's.
#MacysLove
This fall, Macy’s is expanding the #MacysLove Challenge, a monthly sweepstakes where five winners will be selected at random to win a $200 Macy’s gift card by sharing their best Macy’s style or outfit on social media tagged with the official hashtags #MacysLove and #MacysSweepstakes. Customers will have the ability to discover and shop all of the submitted fashion pieces and new looks on macys.com. Winners will also have a chance to be featured on the home page of macys.com. There’s no purchase necessary to enter.
Macy’s “Style Inspo”
“Style Inspo” is one of many enhancements coming to the Macy’s app to make it an even more convenient, personalized and immersive experience. “Style Inspo” is a new app feature that provides customers with the opportunity to find personalized looks after taking a brief style quiz and swiping left and right on pictures to build a profile of style preferences. The rotating daily feed of outfits can be saved to a shopping list, purchased or shared on social media. This new experience combines personalization, inspiration and collaborative shopping to help customers discover new products, follow trends and, ultimately, make purchasing decisions.
Macy’s Fashion Academy
Earlier this year, Macy’s Fashion Academy was launched to offer best-in-class development opportunities for Macy’s merchant organization, challenging Macy’s merchants to think critically and disrupt processes to ultimately improve and innovate the omnichannel customer experience. In addition to skills-based learning, the curriculum will offer Macy’s colleagues a fresh way of looking at the inner workings of the fashion industry from a global perspective. This best-in-class learning and development program was created with Parsons School of Design in a partnership to cultivate a growth mindset and learning practice for new and emerging talent.
Macy’s x Clothes4Souls
Macy’s seventh annual “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign in partnership with nonprofit Clothes4Souls begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 14, inviting customers to help those in need by purchasing a coat in the men’s, women’s, junior’s and children’s outerwear departments in-store and on macys.com. For every coat purchased, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 35,000 with an average retail value of $40-$100 each, to Clothes4Souls to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter. Since 2013, Macy’s has donated $9.4 million in coats, helping more than 235,000 people. This year, Macy’s and Clothes4Souls will distribute coats in 25 communities near Macy’s stores and corporate office locations. Additionally, employee volunteers from Macy’s Partners in Time program will assist with sharing the warmth and distributing coats in their local areas all around the country.
Growth Store List
Arizona
Chandler, AZ - Macy’s Chandler
Glendale, AZ - Macy’s Arrowhead
Phoenix, AZ – Macy’s Biltmore Fashion Park
Scottsdale, AZ – Macy’s Scottsdale Fashion Square
California
Brea, CA – Macy’s Brea Mall
Burbank, CA – Macy’s Burbank Town Center
Canoga Park, CA – Macy’s Topanga Plaza
Carlsbad, CA – Macy’s Plaza Camino
Cerritos, CA – Macy’s Los Cerritos
Chula Vista, CA – Macy’s Chula Vista Center
Concord, CA – Macy’s Sun Valley Shopping Center
Costa Mesa, CA – Macy’s South Coast Plaza
Culver City, CA – Macy’s Culver City Center
Downey, CA – Macy’s Stonewood Center
Fresno, CA – Macy’s Fashion Fair
Los Angeles, CA – Macy’s Los Angeles Downtown
Madera, CA – Macy’s Village at Corte Madera
Modesto, CA – Macy’s Vintage Faire
Montclair, CA – Macy’s Montclair Plaza
Montebello, CA – Macy’s Montebello
Monterey, CA – Macy’s Del Monte Center
National City, CA – Macy’s Plaza Bonita
Newport Beach, CA – Macy’s Fashion Island
Northridge, CA – Macy’s Northridge
Palm Desert, CA – Macy’s Palm Desert
Pleasanton, CA – Macy’s Stone Ridge Shopping Center
Rancho Cucamonga, CA – Macy’s Victoria Gardens
Roseville, CA – Macy’s Roseville Galleria
Sacramento, CA – Macy’s Arden Fair
Sacramento, CA – Macy’s Downtown Plaza
San Diego, CA – Macy’s Fashion Valley
San Diego, CA – Macy’s University Town Center
Santa Ana, CA – Macy’s Santa Ana MainPlace
Santa Barbara, CA – Macy’s La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Clara, CA – Macy’s Valley Fair
Santa Clarita, CA – Macy’s Valencia Town Center
San Mateo, CA – Macy’s Hillsdale Shopping Center
Santa Rosa, CA – Macy’s Santa Rosa Mall
Sherman Oaks, CA – Macy’s Fashion Square
Temecula, CA – Macy’s Promenade in Temecula
Torrance, CA – Macy’s Del Amo Fashion Center
Walnut Creek, CA – Macy’s Walnut Creek
Colorado
Denver, CO – Macy’s Cherry Creek
Lone Tree, CO – Macy’s Park Meadows
Connecticut
Danbury, CT – Macy’s Danbury Fair
Delaware
Newark, DE – Macy’s Christiana
District of Columbia
Washington, D.C – Macy’s Metro Center
Florida
Aventura, FL – Macy’s Aventura
Boca Raton, FL – Macy’s Town Center at Boca Raton
Clearwater, FL – Macy’s Countryside Mall
Coral Springs, FL – Macy’s Coral Square
Fort Lauderdale, FL – Macy’s Fort Lauderdale Galleria
Hialeah, FL – Macy’s Westland
Miami, FL – Macy’s Dadeland
Miami, FL – Macy’s Miami International
Naples, FL – Macy’s Coastland Center
Orlando, FL – Macy’s Florida Mall
Orlando, FL – Macy’s Mall of Millenia
Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Macy’s The Gardens
Pembroke Pines, FL – Macy’s Pembroke Lake
Plantation, FL – Macy’s Broward Mall
West Palm Beach, FL – Macy’s Wellington Green
Georgia
Alpharetta, GA – Macy’s North Point Mall
Atlanta, GA – Macy’s Cumberland Mall
Atlanta, GA – Macy’s Lenox Square
Atlanta, GA – Macy’s Perimeter Mall
Buford, GA – Macy’s Mall of Georgia
Guam
Dededo, GU – Macy’s Micronesia Mall
Hawaii
Honolulu, HI – Macy’s Ala Moana
Idaho
Boise, ID – Macy’s Boise
Illinois
Skokie, IL – Macy’s Old Orchard
Indiana
Fort Wayne, IN – Macy’s Glenbrook Square
Indianapolis, IN – Macy’s Castleton Square
Mishawaka, IN – Macy’s University Park Mall
Kentucky
Lexington, KY – Macy’s Fayette
Louisville, KY – Macy’s Oxmoor Center
Louisiana
Metairie, LA – Macy’s Lakeside
Maryland
Annapolis, MD – Macy’s Annapolis
Columbia, MD – Macy’s Columbia
Towson, MD – Macy’s Towson Town Center
Massachusetts
Boston, MA – Macy’s Boston
Braintree, MA – Macy’s South Shore Plaza
Burlington, MA – Macy’s Burlington Mall
Holyoke, MA – Macy’s Holyoke Mall at Ingleside
Peabody, MA – Macy’s Northshore
Michigan
Novi, MI – Macy’s Twelve Oaks
Troy, MI – Macy’s Somerset
Minnesota
Bloomington, MN – Macy’s Mall of America
Missouri
St. Louis, MO – Macy’s St. Louis Galleria
St. Louis, MO – Macy’s West County Center
Nevada
Las Vegas, NV – Macy’s Summerlin
Reno, NV – Macy’s Meadowood Mall
New Hampshire
Nashua, NH – Macy’s Pheasant Lane Mall
Salem, NH – Macy’s Mall at Rockingham Park
New Jersey
Bridgewater, NJ – Macy’s Bridgewater Commons
Cherry Hill, NJ – Macy’s Cherry Hill
Lawrenceville, NJ – Macy’s Quaker Bridge
Menlo Park, NJ – Macy’s Menlo Park
Short Hills, NJ – Macy’s Short Hills
Wayne, NJ – Macy’s Willowbrook
New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM - Macy’s Coronado Center
New York
Brooklyn, NY – Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn
Buffalo, NY – Macy’s Walden Galleria
Elmhurst, NY – Macy’s Queens Center
Flushing, NY – Macy’s Flushing
Garden City, NY – Macy’s Roosevelt Field
Huntington, NY – Macy’s Walt Whitman Shops
Lake Grove, NY – Macy’s Smith Haven
Staten Island, NY – Macy’s Staten Island Mall
Valley Stream, NY – Macy’s Green Acres Mall
West Nyack, NY – Macy’s Palisades Center
Yonkers, NY – Macy’s Cross County
North Carolina
Raleigh, NC – Macy’s Crabtree Valley
Ohio
Cincinnati, OH – Macy’s Kenwood
Columbus, OH – Macy’s Easton
Columbus, OH – Macy’s Polaris Fashion Place
Strongsville, OH – Macy’s SouthPark
Oregon
Tigard, OR – Macy’s Washington Square
Portland, OR – Macy’s Clackamas Town Center
Pennsylvania
King of Prussia, PA – Macy’s King of Prussia
Pittsburgh, PA – Macy’s Mall at Robinson
Pittsburgh, PA – Macy’s Ross Park
Pittsburgh, PA – Macy’s South Hills Village
Whitehall, PA – Macy’s Lehigh Valley Mall
Willow Grove, PA – Macy’s Willow Grove Park
Puerto Rico
San Juan, PR – Macy’s Plaza de Americas
Tennessee
Memphis, TN – Macy’s Wolfchase Galleria
Nashville, TN – Macy’s Green Hills
Texas
Austin, TX – Macy’s Barton Creek Square
Dallas, TX – Macy’s Dallas Galleria
Dallas, TX – Macy’s NorthPark Center
El Paso, TX – Macy’s Cielo Vista Mall
Frisco, TX – Macy’s Stonebriar Centre
Laredo, TX – Macy’s Mall Del Norte
Houston, TX – Macy’s Houston Galleria
Houston, TX – Macy’s Memorial City
Houston, TX – Macy’s Willowbrook Mall
Humble, TX – Macy’s Deerbrook Mall
Sugar Land, TX – Macy’s First Colony
Woodlands, TX – Macy’s Woodlands Mall
Virginia
Arlington, VA – Macy’s Fashion Centre at Pentagon
Richmond, VA – Macy’s Short Pump
Springfield, VA – Macy’s Springfield
Washington
Bellevue, WA – Macy’s Bellevue Square
Kennewick, WA – Macy’s Columbia Center
Lynnwood, WA – Macy’s Alderwood
Tacoma, WA – Macy’s Tacoma Mall
Tukwila, WA – Macy’s South Center
*Free Same-Day Delivery will be offered for a limited time only starting October 1, 2019, with the appropriate qualifying merchandise and value threshold of $75 or more. The end date and time of the limited offer will be at Macy’s sole discretion. Once the free limited-time offer ends, Same-Day Delivery will revert to its original qualifiers – items eligible for the service with purchases totaling $75 or more can be delivered same day for an $8 fee. Please visit macys.com/freesameday for more details.
