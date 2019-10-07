Macy's : Hosts Brand Partner Summit Highlighting Business Insights and Innovation

Topics include Growth Stores, Vendor Direct, Backstage, Same-Day Delivery, In App “Style Inspo”, Macy’s Fashion Academy and #MacysLove Campaign

Today, Macy’s brought together nearly 800 brand partners in New York, NY, to discuss general industry trends, business highlights, strategic initiatives and brand innovations that will continue to make Macy’s an amazing place to shop, work and invest every day.

“Macy’s is committed to being America’s store for life,” said Hal Lawton, Macy’s president. “Working together with our most important brand partners, we are focused on building lifetime relationships with our shared customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

The company also provided an update on some of its most important initiatives and new innovations:

Growth Stores

In 2018, 50 Macy’s stores across the country received additional capital to enhance the customer experience and create a more vibrant and productive shopping destination as part of the Growth50 initiative. In line with Macy’s strategy to test, iterate and scale new ideas, these improvements were expanded to 100 additional stores in 2019.

These stores have an elevated environment and expanded and curated merchandise assortments. The locations also feature improved customer service through added colleague positions and new technology. Improvements were based on customer feedback and the successful Growth50 initiatives. Work in the next 100 stores is expected to be fully complete in fall 2019.

The 150 stores comprise approximately 50 percent of Macy’s store sales. With the continued success of this initiative, Macy’s plans to add additional locations in 2020.

Vendor Direct 1,000,000 SKUs

Launched in 2018, Macy’s vendor direct fulfillment model offers customers an expanded product selection from brands Macy's carries, as well as the addition of new brands and categories. The company continues to aggressively grow the SKUs and brands offered on macys.com and expects to reach its goal of adding 1 million vendor direct SKUs on macys.com in 2019.

Backstage

In 2019, Macy’s expanded Backstage, the company’s off-price concept, to another 50 stores for a total of more than 200 locations across the country. The company also recently opened a dedicated Backstage distribution center in Columbus, OH, which operates on the Google Cloud platform to provide improved efficiency, speed and scale to support the continued growth of the off-price business. Macy’s expects to continue the expansion of Backstage across the country in 2020.

Same-Day Delivery

As part of ongoing initiatives to offer customers programs and services that will ease their shopping experience, earlier this month Macy’s re-launched its Same-Day Delivery service available to shoppers in 30 markets nationwide. To find eligible products, customers can enter their zip code and filter search results by Same-Day Delivery. At checkout, they can choose Same-Day Delivery and if the order is placed by 12 p.m. local time, Monday through Saturday, or 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, they will receive the items the same day. If eligible orders are placed after the cut-off times, they will be delivered the following day.

In celebration of the re-launch, the program will be offered for free for a limited time* (total of qualifying items must be $75 or more). Customers can unlock Free Same-Day Delivery on macys.com by shopping items with the Same-Day Delivery icon and building a bag with only these items. Macy’s is the first department store to offer free same-day delivery without a membership fee.

Zola Partnership

Macy's will partner with Zola, the one-stop site for wedding planning, to launch a wedding registry pilot partnership in November. More than 1,500 of Macy's private brand and exclusive SKUs across textiles, top of table and housewares will be added into Zola's merchandise assortment. The technology Macy's developed as part of this partnership will add functionality to the company’s systems to allow customers’ orders on Zola to be fulfilled by Macy's.

#MacysLove

This fall, Macy’s is expanding the #MacysLove Challenge, a monthly sweepstakes where five winners will be selected at random to win a $200 Macy’s gift card by sharing their best Macy’s style or outfit on social media tagged with the official hashtags #MacysLove and #MacysSweepstakes. Customers will have the ability to discover and shop all of the submitted fashion pieces and new looks on macys.com. Winners will also have a chance to be featured on the home page of macys.com. There’s no purchase necessary to enter.

Macy’s “Style Inspo”

“Style Inspo” is one of many enhancements coming to the Macy’s app to make it an even more convenient, personalized and immersive experience. “Style Inspo” is a new app feature that provides customers with the opportunity to find personalized looks after taking a brief style quiz and swiping left and right on pictures to build a profile of style preferences. The rotating daily feed of outfits can be saved to a shopping list, purchased or shared on social media. This new experience combines personalization, inspiration and collaborative shopping to help customers discover new products, follow trends and, ultimately, make purchasing decisions.

Macy’s Fashion Academy

Earlier this year, Macy’s Fashion Academy was launched to offer best-in-class development opportunities for Macy’s merchant organization, challenging Macy’s merchants to think critically and disrupt processes to ultimately improve and innovate the omnichannel customer experience. In addition to skills-based learning, the curriculum will offer Macy’s colleagues a fresh way of looking at the inner workings of the fashion industry from a global perspective. This best-in-class learning and development program was created with Parsons School of Design in a partnership to cultivate a growth mindset and learning practice for new and emerging talent.

Macy’s x Clothes4Souls

Macy’s seventh annual “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign in partnership with nonprofit Clothes4Souls begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 14, inviting customers to help those in need by purchasing a coat in the men’s, women’s, junior’s and children’s outerwear departments in-store and on macys.com. For every coat purchased, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 35,000 with an average retail value of $40-$100 each, to Clothes4Souls to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter. Since 2013, Macy’s has donated $9.4 million in coats, helping more than 235,000 people. This year, Macy’s and Clothes4Souls will distribute coats in 25 communities near Macy’s stores and corporate office locations. Additionally, employee volunteers from Macy’s Partners in Time program will assist with sharing the warmth and distributing coats in their local areas all around the country.

Growth Store List

Arizona

Chandler, AZ - Macy’s Chandler

Glendale, AZ - Macy’s Arrowhead

Phoenix, AZ – Macy’s Biltmore Fashion Park

Scottsdale, AZ – Macy’s Scottsdale Fashion Square

California

Brea, CA – Macy’s Brea Mall

Burbank, CA – Macy’s Burbank Town Center

Canoga Park, CA – Macy’s Topanga Plaza

Carlsbad, CA – Macy’s Plaza Camino

Cerritos, CA – Macy’s Los Cerritos

Chula Vista, CA – Macy’s Chula Vista Center

Concord, CA – Macy’s Sun Valley Shopping Center

Costa Mesa, CA – Macy’s South Coast Plaza

Culver City, CA – Macy’s Culver City Center

Downey, CA – Macy’s Stonewood Center

Fresno, CA – Macy’s Fashion Fair

Los Angeles, CA – Macy’s Los Angeles Downtown

Madera, CA – Macy’s Village at Corte Madera

Modesto, CA – Macy’s Vintage Faire

Montclair, CA – Macy’s Montclair Plaza

Montebello, CA – Macy’s Montebello

Monterey, CA – Macy’s Del Monte Center

National City, CA – Macy’s Plaza Bonita

Newport Beach, CA – Macy’s Fashion Island

Northridge, CA – Macy’s Northridge

Palm Desert, CA – Macy’s Palm Desert

Pleasanton, CA – Macy’s Stone Ridge Shopping Center

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – Macy’s Victoria Gardens

Roseville, CA – Macy’s Roseville Galleria

Sacramento, CA – Macy’s Arden Fair

Sacramento, CA – Macy’s Downtown Plaza

San Diego, CA – Macy’s Fashion Valley

San Diego, CA – Macy’s University Town Center

Santa Ana, CA – Macy’s Santa Ana MainPlace

Santa Barbara, CA – Macy’s La Cumbre Plaza

Santa Clara, CA – Macy’s Valley Fair

Santa Clarita, CA – Macy’s Valencia Town Center

San Mateo, CA – Macy’s Hillsdale Shopping Center

Santa Rosa, CA – Macy’s Santa Rosa Mall

Sherman Oaks, CA – Macy’s Fashion Square

Temecula, CA – Macy’s Promenade in Temecula

Torrance, CA – Macy’s Del Amo Fashion Center

Walnut Creek, CA – Macy’s Walnut Creek

Colorado

Denver, CO – Macy’s Cherry Creek

Lone Tree, CO – Macy’s Park Meadows

Connecticut

Danbury, CT – Macy’s Danbury Fair

Delaware

Newark, DE – Macy’s Christiana

District of Columbia

Washington, D.C – Macy’s Metro Center

Florida

Aventura, FL – Macy’s Aventura

Boca Raton, FL – Macy’s Town Center at Boca Raton

Clearwater, FL – Macy’s Countryside Mall

Coral Springs, FL – Macy’s Coral Square

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Macy’s Fort Lauderdale Galleria

Hialeah, FL – Macy’s Westland

Miami, FL – Macy’s Dadeland

Miami, FL – Macy’s Miami International

Naples, FL – Macy’s Coastland Center

Orlando, FL – Macy’s Florida Mall

Orlando, FL – Macy’s Mall of Millenia

Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Macy’s The Gardens

Pembroke Pines, FL – Macy’s Pembroke Lake

Plantation, FL – Macy’s Broward Mall

West Palm Beach, FL – Macy’s Wellington Green

Georgia

Alpharetta, GA – Macy’s North Point Mall

Atlanta, GA – Macy’s Cumberland Mall

Atlanta, GA – Macy’s Lenox Square

Atlanta, GA – Macy’s Perimeter Mall

Buford, GA – Macy’s Mall of Georgia

Guam

Dededo, GU – Macy’s Micronesia Mall

Hawaii

Honolulu, HI – Macy’s Ala Moana

Idaho

Boise, ID – Macy’s Boise

Illinois

Skokie, IL – Macy’s Old Orchard

Indiana

Fort Wayne, IN – Macy’s Glenbrook Square

Indianapolis, IN – Macy’s Castleton Square

Mishawaka, IN – Macy’s University Park Mall

Kentucky

Lexington, KY – Macy’s Fayette

Louisville, KY – Macy’s Oxmoor Center

Louisiana

Metairie, LA – Macy’s Lakeside

Maryland

Annapolis, MD – Macy’s Annapolis

Columbia, MD – Macy’s Columbia

Towson, MD – Macy’s Towson Town Center

Massachusetts

Boston, MA – Macy’s Boston

Braintree, MA – Macy’s South Shore Plaza

Burlington, MA – Macy’s Burlington Mall

Holyoke, MA – Macy’s Holyoke Mall at Ingleside

Peabody, MA – Macy’s Northshore

Michigan

Novi, MI – Macy’s Twelve Oaks

Troy, MI – Macy’s Somerset

Minnesota

Bloomington, MN – Macy’s Mall of America

Missouri

St. Louis, MO – Macy’s St. Louis Galleria

St. Louis, MO – Macy’s West County Center

Nevada

Las Vegas, NV – Macy’s Summerlin

Reno, NV – Macy’s Meadowood Mall

New Hampshire

Nashua, NH – Macy’s Pheasant Lane Mall

Salem, NH – Macy’s Mall at Rockingham Park

New Jersey

Bridgewater, NJ – Macy’s Bridgewater Commons

Cherry Hill, NJ – Macy’s Cherry Hill

Lawrenceville, NJ – Macy’s Quaker Bridge

Menlo Park, NJ – Macy’s Menlo Park

Short Hills, NJ – Macy’s Short Hills

Wayne, NJ – Macy’s Willowbrook

New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM - Macy’s Coronado Center

New York

Brooklyn, NY – Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn

Buffalo, NY – Macy’s Walden Galleria

Elmhurst, NY – Macy’s Queens Center

Flushing, NY – Macy’s Flushing

Garden City, NY – Macy’s Roosevelt Field

Huntington, NY – Macy’s Walt Whitman Shops

Lake Grove, NY – Macy’s Smith Haven

Staten Island, NY – Macy’s Staten Island Mall

Valley Stream, NY – Macy’s Green Acres Mall

West Nyack, NY – Macy’s Palisades Center

Yonkers, NY – Macy’s Cross County

North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – Macy’s Crabtree Valley

Ohio

Cincinnati, OH – Macy’s Kenwood

Columbus, OH – Macy’s Easton

Columbus, OH – Macy’s Polaris Fashion Place

Strongsville, OH – Macy’s SouthPark

Oregon

Tigard, OR – Macy’s Washington Square

Portland, OR – Macy’s Clackamas Town Center

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – Macy’s King of Prussia

Pittsburgh, PA – Macy’s Mall at Robinson

Pittsburgh, PA – Macy’s Ross Park

Pittsburgh, PA – Macy’s South Hills Village

Whitehall, PA – Macy’s Lehigh Valley Mall

Willow Grove, PA – Macy’s Willow Grove Park

Puerto Rico

San Juan, PR – Macy’s Plaza de Americas

Tennessee

Memphis, TN – Macy’s Wolfchase Galleria

Nashville, TN – Macy’s Green Hills

Texas

Austin, TX – Macy’s Barton Creek Square

Dallas, TX – Macy’s Dallas Galleria

Dallas, TX – Macy’s NorthPark Center

El Paso, TX – Macy’s Cielo Vista Mall

Frisco, TX – Macy’s Stonebriar Centre

Laredo, TX – Macy’s Mall Del Norte

Houston, TX – Macy’s Houston Galleria

Houston, TX – Macy’s Memorial City

Houston, TX – Macy’s Willowbrook Mall

Humble, TX – Macy’s Deerbrook Mall

Sugar Land, TX – Macy’s First Colony

Woodlands, TX – Macy’s Woodlands Mall

Virginia

Arlington, VA – Macy’s Fashion Centre at Pentagon

Richmond, VA – Macy’s Short Pump

Springfield, VA – Macy’s Springfield

Washington

Bellevue, WA – Macy’s Bellevue Square

Kennewick, WA – Macy’s Columbia Center

Lynnwood, WA – Macy’s Alderwood

Tacoma, WA – Macy’s Tacoma Mall

Tukwila, WA – Macy’s South Center

*Free Same-Day Delivery will be offered for a limited time only starting October 1, 2019, with the appropriate qualifying merchandise and value threshold of $75 or more. The end date and time of the limited offer will be at Macy’s sole discretion. Once the free limited-time offer ends, Same-Day Delivery will revert to its original qualifiers – items eligible for the service with purchases totaling $75 or more can be delivered same day for an $8 fee. Please visit macys.com/freesameday for more details.

About Macy’s

Macy's is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy's inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy's builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005767/en/