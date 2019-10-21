Macy's, Inc. : Commits to Going Fur-Free

Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s will stop selling fur by end of fiscal 2020

Commitment made in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that it will stop selling fur by the end of fiscal 2020. This includes all Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s private brands, as well as items sold from brand partners. Fur will no longer be sold in Macy’s, Inc. off-price stores, including Macy’s Backstage and Bloomingdale’s The Outlet. As part of this commitment, the company will be closing its Fur Vaults and salons.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur. We’ve listened to our colleagues, including direct feedback from our Go Green Employee Resource Group, and we have met regularly on this topic with the Humane Society of the United States and other NGOs. Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “We are proud to partner with the Humane Society of the United States in our commitment to ending the sale of fur. We remain committed to providing great fashion and value to our customers, and we will continue to offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives.”

“We applaud Macy’s, Inc.’s forward-thinking and principled decision to end the sale of fur by the end of fiscal 2020,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow. With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”

For more information on the Macy’s, Inc. fur policy, please visit our website https://www.macysinc.com/sustainability/fur-policy.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. is one of the nation’s premier retailers, with fiscal 2018 sales of $24.971 billion and approximately 130,000 employees. The company operates approximately 680 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy’s Backstage. Macy’s, Inc. operates stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, as well as macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com. Bloomingdale’s stores in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements. Macy’s, Inc. has corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and New York, New York.

About the Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States is the most effective animal protection organization, as rated by our peers. For more than 60 years, we have celebrated the protection of all animals and confronted all forms of cruelty. We and our affiliates are the nation’s largest provider of hands-on services for animals, caring for more than 100,000 animals each year, and we prevent cruelty to millions more through our advocacy campaigns. Read about our more than 60 years of transformational change for animals and people at HumaneSociety.org and subscribe to Kitty Block’s blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter.

