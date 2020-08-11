Macy's, Inc. : To Report Second Quarter Results on September 2

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its second quarter 2020 sales and earnings before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The management team will also provide an update on the company’s Polaris strategy that was originally shared on February 5, 2020.

The company will webcast a 90-minute call with financial analysts and investors that day beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, will be accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Analysts and investors may call in on 1-888-394-8218, passcode 5582978. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury. Macy’s, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.macysinc.com.

