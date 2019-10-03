Log in
MACY'S

(M)
Macy's, Inc. : to Hire 80,000 Seasonal Colleagues for the 2019 Holiday Season

10/03/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Work Where You Love to Shop: National Hiring Event on October 24

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced plans to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal colleagues for positions at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers for the 2019 holiday season. Macy’s, Inc. is offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season.

The company also announced its national hiring event on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., in local time zones. Events will be held at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. In addition to hiring events and on-site interviews, Macy’s, Inc. offers quick and convenient phone interviews for online applicants. The phone interview process provides applicants the option to interview from wherever it’s convenient, and applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

“Our colleagues play an important role in providing the iconic Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s holiday experiences. During the holiday season, we rely on our seasonal colleagues to provide our customers with an excellent shopping experience – whether that’s in stores, online or on the phone,” said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer. “We pride ourselves on being an employer of choice in all markets where we do business. Our colleagues receive a competitive hourly rate, which is paid weekly, and the opportunity to earn our Path to Growth Incentive, a quarterly bonus offered to all colleagues who qualify. Seasonal colleagues also receive a 20% merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling with the ability to swap and pick up available shifts.”

Macy’s, Inc.’s 2019 seasonal hiring plan includes the following:

  • Approximately 30,000 of the 80,000 seasonal positions will be based in fulfillment facilities. This is an increase of 6,500 positions compared to 2018. These positions are located in in Goodyear, AZ; Cheshire, CT; Tulsa, OK; Portland, TN; Martinsburg, WV; Sacramento, CA; Houston, TX; Secaucus, NJ; and Joppa, MD.
  • Approximately 1,000 colleagues will be hired to assist customers via telephone, email and online chat at customer service centers in Mason, OH; Clearwater, FL; and Tempe, AZ.
  • 1,000 people will be hired across the country to support the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other iconic holiday events.

A seasonal position with Macy’s doesn’t end after the holidays:

  • Nearly one third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.
  • In 2018, more than 8,000 seasonal colleagues joined the company permanently after the holiday season.
  • The average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and 5 years, respectively.

How to Apply

Macy’s, Inc. employs enthusiastic colleagues from students to retirees who have a passion for providing excellent customer service. Candidates can apply and discover opportunities 24/7 nationwide by visiting macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com. Prior to the national hiring event on October 24th, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.

About the Path to Growth Incentive

At Macy’s, Inc. every job matters, and the Path to Growth Incentive Plan recognizes that every colleague has a role to play in driving our success. All colleagues are eligible, including full-time, part-time and seasonal. The Path to Growth Incentive is tied directly to measurable goals that align to the colleague’s work area. Colleagues receive a quarterly Path to Growth Incentive if their goals are achieved. The Path to Growth Incentive Plan excludes some colleagues covered by a collective bargaining agreement, colleagues not paid by Macy’s, Inc., Bluemercury colleagues and executives on the annual incentive plan.

About Macy's, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. is one of the nation’s premier retailers, with fiscal 2018 sales of $24.971 billion and approximately 130,000 employees. The company operates approximately 680 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy’s Backstage. Macy’s, Inc. operates stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, as well as macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com. Bloomingdale’s stores in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements. Macy’s, Inc. has corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and New York, New York.


© Business Wire 2019
