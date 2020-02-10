Macy's : Launches Next Phase Of Loyalty Program - Everyone Now Earns Everyday On Macy's : Purchases With Star Rewards

Customers can earn and spend rewards on Macy’s purchases, including top brands and win big with 5 Million Points Giveaway on Macy’s App

Macy’s Star Rewards now makes it even easier for customers to earn rewards. The new loyalty program now allows every Star Rewards member to earn on every purchase, regardless of how they pay. Plus, customers can enjoy spending rewards on all their favorite products, including top brands. Rewards cannot be earned on or redeemed for gift cards, services or fees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005568/en/

Everyone now earns everyday on Macy’s purchases with next phase of Star Rewards loyalty program. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based on annual spend, Macy’s cardholders are automatically enrolled in Star Rewards at one of three levels: Silver, Gold or Platinum. Customers without a Macy’s card can enroll in the Bronze level in-store, online or through Macy’s mobile app. All Star Rewards members enjoy special benefits, including Star Money Bonus Days, where customers can earn bonus points toward Star Money even faster, perks and offers including extra savings and access to exclusive events, and a birthday surprise.

“With nearly 30 million members and growing, Macy’s Star Rewards program has been a huge hit,” said Rich Lennox, Macy’s chief customer officer. “We hugged our best customers with the relaunch in October 2017 and then expanded it in 2018 to all customers. We have seen strong results and received positive customer feedback. With this next phase of the program, all customers will earn rewards on everything they buy (except gift cards, services and fees) and can redeem on anything they choose. In the simplest terms, it’s how we love our customers back.”

To celebrate, Macy’s is giving away 5 million points, with 50 lucky Star Rewards members scoring 100,000 points each – which equals $1,000 in Star Money. Star Rewards members can enter to win in Macy’s mobile app between Monday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 23. The party keeps going with exclusive shopping events at select Macy’s stores on Feb. 15, where customers can learn more about new Star Rewards while enjoying fun surprises and delectable bites.

Meet Macy’s Star Rewards:

All Star Rewards members earn rewards on Macy’s purchases, excluding gift cards, services and fees:

Bronze – Customers will receive one percent back in rewards. All customers are eligible for Star Money Bonus Days, Perks & Offers and Birthday Surprises, no matter how they pay. Bronze membership is free for all Macy’s customers to join.

In addition to Bronze benefits, Macy’s cardholders will receive:

Silver – Customers who spend up to $499 annually at Macy’s with their Macy’s credit card, will receive two percent back in rewards and 25 percent off any day they choose with Star Pass coupons.

Gold – Customers with $500 to $1,199 annual spend at Macy’s on a Macy’s credit card will receive three percent back in rewards, plus 25 percent off any day they choose with Star Pass coupons and free shipping on Macy’s purchases when they use a Macy’s credit card.

Platinum – Customers with $1,200 or more annual spend at Macy’s on a Macy’s credit card will receive five percent back in rewards and 25 percent off any day they choose with Star Pass coupons, and free shipping on Macy’s purchases when they use a Macy’s credit card.

For more information on Macy’s Star Rewards program, including details and restrictions, visit macys.com/StarRewards.

About Macy’s

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is America’s Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005568/en/