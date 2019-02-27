Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macy's    M

MACY'S

(M)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Macy's : Plans Managerial Culling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Suzanne Kapner and Aisha Al-Muslim

Macy's Inc. signaled 2019 would be a challenging year, predicting sales wouldn't grow at all and announcing another round of cost cuts.

The Cincinnati-based retailer said Tuesday it would streamline senior management as part of a plan to save $100 million a year. Macy's chief executive Jeff Gennette said in an interview that the restructuring would eliminate 100 jobs.

This is the sixth year in a row Macy's has announced a restructuring in its year-end quarter. Last year's actions were expected to save $300 million annually, which Citi analyst Paul Lejuez said "may be a sign savings are getting harder to find."

Macy's net sales for the period ended Feb. 2 fell 2.5% to $8.46 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net sales of $8.45 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year grew 0.4% for the fourth quarter, less than the FactSet estimate of a 0.8% increase. Including licensed departments, same-store sales rose 0.7%. Comparable sales would have been up 2%, including licensed departments, were it not for a calendar shift that resulted in one less week this year, the company said.

While the retailer's reported sales and profits were above analysts' expectations, the results were lower than Macy's internal projections and illustrated how the holiday shopping season was mixed for retailers.

The nation's largest retailer, Walmart Inc., reported strong sales growth for its year-end quarter. But Home Depot Inc.'s sales grew less than expected and the chain tamped down expectations for this year. Commerce Department figures out earlier this month showed December retail sales declined at their fastest pace since 2009.

"Things did slow down a little bit," said Mr. Gennette. The CEO said he was trying to parse how much of the slowdown resulted from broader pressures like the government shutdown versus problems specific Macy's, such as a fire at a distribution center and changes the retailer made to a key holiday promotion. Overall, though, Mr. Gennette said "the consumer is healthy."

Macy's has been investing in a group of stores it calls magnets, upgrading lighting and fixtures, merchandise assortments and technology, while trying to shrink other, less promising locations. The company plans to expand its remodeling efforts to an additional 100 magnet stores this year, up from 50 last year.

Macy's also plans to focus on improving its supply chain and inventory management. The retailer wants to double down on categories where it already has a strong market share such as dresses, fine jewelry, furniture, men's tailored clothes, women's shoes and beauty.

Profit fell to $740 million from $1.35 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.73 a share, above the $2.53 a share analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected.

Mr. Gennette said that Macy's was exploring options for its Herald Square flagship that could involve adding complementary uses to the location. The company is circulating a plan to city officials, and while Mr. Gennette said that "everything is on the table," he stressed that Macy's would continue to operate in the space.

He added that the pace of asset sales, such as the divestiture of its Union Square store in San Francisco for $250 million, would slow going forward. "We've cycled through some of the low-hanging fruit," Mr. Gennette said.

The CEO said that when the company has cut costs in the past, it looked to eliminate sales associates in stores, rather than senior management. "We figured out how precious those sales associates are," he said. In fact, Macy's has added sales associates to some of its magnet stores, which has helped drive improvements at those locations, the company has said in the past.

Macy's shares closed up nearly 1.5% to $24.72 Tuesday. The shares are down about 10% in the past year.

For the current fiscal year, the company expects net sales to be roughly flat. It expects comparable sales to be flat to up 1%. Excluding settlement charges, impairment and other costs, the company forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $3.05 to $3.25, compared with analysts' estimates of $3.29 a share.

The retailer operates about 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names, and nearly 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage and Story.

Write to Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com and Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACY'S
02:49aMACY'S : Plans Managerial Culling
DJ
02/26MACY'S : new restructuring to cut 100 senior jobs, save $100 million annually
RE
02/26MACY'S : to Trim Management Ranks as Sales Fall -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/26MACY'S : to cut 100 executive-level jobs after lagging holiday sales
AQ
02/26MACY'S : Looks to Thin Upper Management as Sales Fall -- Update
DJ
02/26MACY'S : Looks to Thin Upper Management as Sales Fall -- Update
DJ
02/26MACY'S : Looks to Thin Upper Management as Sales Fall
DJ
02/26MACY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/26MACY'S : announces multiyear restructuring plan
AQ
02/26MACY'S, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings and Provides..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 25 041 M
EBIT 2020 1 520 M
Net income 2020 1 044 M
Debt 2020 3 138 M
Yield 2020 6,29%
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
P/E ratio 2021 7,93
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capitalization 7 601 M
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry A. Lawton President
Robert B. Harrison Chief Operations Officer
Paula A. Price Chief Financial Officer
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S-16.99%7 601
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 605
COLES GROUP LTD-1.62%10 941
KOHL'S CORPORATION-0.72%10 875
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-2.34%7 506
NORDSTROM-3.86%7 498
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.