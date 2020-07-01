Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macy's    M

MACY'S

(M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/01 02:41:33 pm
6.515 USD   -5.31%
11:45aMACY'S : rethinks Black Friday bonanza in era of pandemic
AQ
10:06aMACY'S : Statements of Operations (13 weeks)
PU
10:06aMACY'S : Q1 2020 Macy's, Inc. Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macy's posts nearly $4 billion in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
A firetruck drives down 34th Street past a closed Macy's and Herald Square

By Melissa Fares and Nivedita Balu

Macy's Inc reported a staggering $3.58 billion quarterly loss on Wednesday as coronavirus-related store shutdowns resulted in a $3 billion impairment charge.

The global health crisis has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to tap credit lines, lay off employees and suspend dividends and buybacks in a bid to stay afloat.

"While our stores are reopened, we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the country for the remainder of the year," Macy's chief executive, Jeff Gennette, said in a statement, adding that the department store operator does not expect another total shutdown of stores.

Macy's, which also owns Bloomingdale's, said net sales for the fiscal first quarter ended May 2 nearly halved to $3.02 billion.

The retailer's results come as some of its peers, including J. Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus Group, have filed for bankruptcy after failing to cope with market uncertainties and mounting debt.

Macy's, which on June 25 said it would lay off about 3,900 employees in corporate and management positions in a bid to save cash, did not provide an updated outlook.

Macy's has faced a huge slump in traffic at its stores, especially those in malls and urban areas harder hit by lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, Gennette said on a call with investors on Wednesday.

He said he does not expect the "virtual disappearance of international tourism spending" to "recover any time soon."

In response to the market changes, Macy's has invested heavily in improving its digital business and personalized marketing, clearing out unsold inventory and offering services like curbside pickup.

"Whether in staffing, fleet size, online initiatives or real estate monetization, it (Macy's) is at last implementing the radical surgery that should have begun years ago," said Craig Johnson, president at retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners. "Today's results should not be seen as any kind of surprise, but as a necessary reflection of reality -- in short, a deep reset of the entire enterprise."

Macy's shares were down nearly 6% in afternoon trading.

On a per-share basis, the company reported a net loss of $11.53 in the first quarter compared with a profit of 44 cents a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost $2.03 per share, meeting expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

As of May 2, Macy's had $1.52 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $18.58 billion in total liabilities and shareholders' equity.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MACY'S
11:45aMACY'S : rethinks Black Friday bonanza in era of pandemic
AQ
10:06aMACY'S : Statements of Operations (13 weeks)
PU
10:06aMACY'S : Q1 2020 Macy's, Inc. Earnings Presentation
PU
08:52aNORDSTROM : Fitch Affirms Nordstrom, Inc. at 'BBB-'; Withdraws all Ratings
AQ
07:08aMACY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
06:56aMACY'S, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06/30MACY'S : slicing workforce in wake of COVID-19
AQ
06/29MACY'S : John Legend, Lady A to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacu..
AQ
06/29THIS WEEK : Consumer confidence, Macy's earns, June hiring
AQ
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New acquisition for Amazon, Airlines in the White House
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 150 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 261 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,81x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 2 131 M 2 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 123 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,33 $
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Harper Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Felicia Williams Chief Financial Officer
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S-59.53%2 131
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.24.20%9 017
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-19.78%7 942
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-15.82%5 516
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.255.18%5 005
KOHL'S CORPORATION-59.23%3 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group