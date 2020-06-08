Log in
Macy's

MACY'S

(M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Macy's raises $4.5 billion to shore up funds as stores reopen, shares surge

06/08/2020 | 05:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The R.H. Macy and Co.flagship department store is seen in midtown New York

Macy's Inc said on Monday it raised a total of $4.5 billion (3.54 billion pounds), including $3.15 billion in new borrowings against its real estate assets, as the department store chain tries to navigate through the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company, which also owns Bloomingdale's, surged about 11% after the bell.

"The high quality of our real estate portfolio positioned us well to execute this offering," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Gennette said the funding gives the retailer sufficient flexibility and liquidity to steer the business for the foreseeable future.

The company said it would be able to purchase new inventory as stores reopen and repay upcoming debts in fiscal 2020 and 2021.

Like other retailers, Macy's has been severely impacted from store closures due to the coronavirus health crisis that forced governments to announce lockdowns to curb the spread of the infection.

The raised funding includes a previously announced $1.3 billion in bond offering.

The funds from the offering and existing cash will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under an existing $1.5 billion unsecured credit agreement. The retailer said it has amended the $1.5 billion credit agreement to reduce the available credit commitment and modify the agreement's covenants.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 010 M - -
Net income 2021 -869 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,84x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 2 716 M 2 716 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 123 000
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,21 $
Last Close Price 8,77 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Harper Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Felicia Williams Chief Financial Officer
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S-48.41%2 716
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.14.63%9 134
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-28.11%7 658
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-10.45%5 898
KOHL'S CORPORATION-47.83%4 193
NORDSTROM, INC-44.73%3 537
