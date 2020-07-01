Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macy's    M

MACY'S

(M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:28am EDT
A sign that marks the Macy's store is seen at the Herald Square location in New York

Macy's Inc on Wednesday reported a staggering $3.58 billion loss for the coronavirus-hit quarter as store shutdowns resulted in the department store chain recording a $3 billion impairment charge.

The global health crisis has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to tap credit lines, lay off employees and suspend dividends and buybacks in a bid to stay afloat.

Macy's, which also owns Bloomingdale's, said net sales for the first quarter ended May 2, nearly halved to $3.02 billion.

"While our stores are re-opened, we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the country for the remainder of the year," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Macy's also recorded an asset impairment charge of $80 million.

On a per share basis, it reported a net loss of $11.53 in the first quarter ended May 2 compared with a profit of 44 cents a year earlier.

Macy's results comes as some of its peers, including J Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus Group, filed for bankruptcy after failing to cope with market uncertainties and mounting debt.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MACY'S
07:08aMACY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
06:56aMACY'S, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06/30MACY'S : slicing workforce in wake of COVID-19
AQ
06/29MACY'S : John Legend, Lady A to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacu..
AQ
06/29THIS WEEK : Consumer confidence, Macy's earns, June hiring
AQ
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New acquisition for Amazon, Airlines in the White House
06/26MACY'S : quaterly earnings release
06/26MACY'S : Inc. Announces Restructuring to Address Sales Impact from the COVID-19 ..
AQ
06/26MACY'S : Inc. Statement in Response to the RWDSU
AQ
06/25MACY'S : Banks lead gains for stocks on Wall Street in jumpy trading
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 138 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 261 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,81x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 2 131 M 2 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 123 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,24 $
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Harper Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Felicia Williams Chief Financial Officer
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S-59.53%2 131
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.24.20%9 017
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-19.78%7 942
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-15.82%5 516
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.225.59%5 005
KOHL'S CORPORATION-59.23%3 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group