Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macy's    M

MACY'S

(M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 04:54:06 pm
16.405 USD   -0.33%
04:47pMacy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
RE
04:46pMACY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pMACY'S : to Close 125 Department Stores, Exit Weakest Malls
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 04:47pm EST
Shoppers walk past a Macy's storefront display as holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall

Macy's Inc said on Tuesday it plans to close 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years and cut more than 2,000 corporate jobs as a part of its cost savings effort.

The company said it would close stores in lower tier malls, and explore new off-mall formats, as it looks to tackle plummeting mall traffic in the United States.

The department store chain, which has been struggling to boost store traffic as consumers opt for online shopping, has closed more than 100 stores since 2015 and cut thousands of jobs.

"We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said.

The to-be-closed 125 stores currently account for about $1.4 billion in annual sales, the company said.

It also said it expects annual gross cost savings of $1.5 billion by 2022, with $600 million expected in 2020.

It forecast full-year net sales to be between $23.6 billion and $23.9 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $24.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company will host its investor say on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MACY'S
04:47pMacy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
RE
04:46pMACY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pMACY'S : to Close 125 Department Stores, Exit Weakest Malls
DJ
04:13pMACY'S, INC. : Announces Three-Year Polaris Strategy to Stabilize Profitability ..
BU
02/03MACY'S : The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Chicago MSA Bank of America Ground L..
AQ
01/29MACY'S : Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The Diversit..
AQ
01/27MACY'S : Macy's Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The D..
BU
01/23ZOLA : and Macy's Launch Wedding Registry Partnership
PR
01/20MACY'S : 'Feel Good' At STORY At Macy's; STORY at Macy's teams up with Well+Good..
AQ
01/16MACY'S : “Feel Good” At STORY At Macy's
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 654 M
EBIT 2020 1 268 M
Net income 2020 839 M
Debt 2020 3 846 M
Yield 2020 9,17%
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
P/E ratio 2021 6,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 5 086 M
Chart MACY'S
Duration : Period :
Macy's Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,53  $
Last Close Price 16,46  $
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Harrison Chief Operations Officer
Paula A. Price Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Naveen Krishna Chief Technology Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACY'S-3.18%5 200
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.5.94%9 871
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%9 846
KOHL'S CORPORATION-16.09%6 977
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED1.56%6 749
NORDSTROM, INC-9.94%6 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group