The Madison Square Garden Company Selects AECOM as General Contractor for MSG Sphere at The Venetian

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) today announced that it has engaged AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to serve as general contractor for MSG Sphere at The Venetian, MSG’s state-of-the-art entertainment venue currently under construction in Las Vegas.



AECOM is known nationwide as a leading builder of stadiums and entertainment facilities, such as T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV; Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA; and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY.

Jayne McGivern, MSG’s Executive Vice President of Development and Construction, said, “We are making important progress in Las Vegas and are pleased to have added another world-class company to our team. AECOM’s experience creating bold, innovative projects makes them the ideal partner for bringing MSG Sphere at The Venetian to life. We look forward to working with them to deliver a truly groundbreaking experience for Las Vegas, one that will ultimately redefine the entertainment industry and serve as a long-term investment in the city’s role as a leading international tourist destination.”

“We’re excited to partner with The Madison Square Garden Company to deliver a next-generation venue in the heart of the world’s most celebrated entertainment capital,” said Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled about this opportunity to leverage our unrivaled construction management capabilities and expertise on the world’s most complex projects to help transform an ambitious vision into a destination venue unlike any that exists today.”

Located on an 18-acre site on Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane, MSG Sphere at The Venetian will feature an iconic spherical shape, with a fully programmable LED exterior. This first-of-its-kind venue will be 360-feet tall and 516-feet wide, and will connect to Las Vegas Sands’ Venetian Resort, the largest resort under one roof in North America, via an approximately 1,000-foot long pedestrian bridge.

With a scalable capacity of approximately 17,500 seated, MSG Sphere at The Venetian will be the first venue to deliver a fully immersive experience on such a large scale. Inside the venue, guests will be surrounded by the largest and highest resolution LED screen on Earth. More than 160,000 square ft. of display surface (equal to three football fields) will wrap up, over and behind the stage and audience, delivering a totally immersive visual environment – at a resolution 100 times better than today’s HD televisions.

Every guest will enjoy crystal clear audio with an advanced acoustics system that features beamforming technology, enabling audio to be directed to specific locations in the bowl at a volume that remains constant – from point of origin to destination. Beamforming technology also allows multiple forms of content to be delivered simultaneously, which means two people -- sitting five feet apart – could hear completely different things, adding to the possibilities for a truly customized experience.

To awaken the sense of touch, an infrasound haptic system will use deep vibrations so that guests can “feel” the experience – whether it’s a volcano erupting or a motorcycle roaring by. And MSG Sphere at The Venetian will also ignite one of the most powerful human senses – the sense of smell – through evocative scents that truly transport audiences.

Additionally, the ground-breaking venue will introduce a new architecture for connectivity that will deliver 25 megabits per second for every guest, enabling a broader range of content and greater interaction.

These technologies will come together to create a powerful platform, making MSG Sphere at The Venetian the venue of choice for a wide variety of content -- including attractions, concerts, residencies, family shows, corporate events, award shows, product launches and select sporting events. In addition, the venue will feature an array of first-class amenities – from luxurious seating and hospitality offerings for a wide range of audiences, to deluxe, dedicated areas designed specifically for artists.

The world-class team tasked with helping MSG realize its vision also includes Populous, one of the world’s leading design firms, and Rider Levett Bucknall, who will serve as Project Manager. MSG’s goal is to open MSG Sphere at The Venetian in calendar 2021.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

