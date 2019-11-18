Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magal Security Systems Ltd.    MAGS   IL0010829161

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

(MAGS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magal Security Systems Ltd :. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

YEHUD, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10am Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

 THIRD QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue of $22.2 million, a 13% improvement versus the prior quarter;
  • Operating income of $2.5 million versus $0.2 million in the prior quarter;
  • Net income of $1.3 million, versus loss last quarter;
  • EBITDA significantly improved to $3.1 million from $0.7 million in the prior quarter;
  • Operating cash flow of $1.8 million contributing to the quarter-end net cash of $54.6 million;

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Commenting on the results, Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO of Magal, said, "The third quarter results demonstrate that the investments and changes in our development and sales teams, are improving our financial results, as evidenced by the improvement in the profitability margins. Additionally, we are pleased to have demonstrated a strong positive cash flow from operations."

Continued Mr. Sharon, "We have made some recent improvements to the structure of Magal's sales team, making the team more customer and market centric by aligning them towards focused market verticals. Magal's core vertical focus is on the areas of oil and gas, logistics and critical infrastructure. With this new sales team structure, we aim to better penetrate and support these specific target markets and ultimately build closer relationships with potential as well as existing customers. In the past few months, we are seeing the initial fruits of this strategy with increased interest and new initial orders for our products and services. We see significant potential for growing revenues as we gain traction in these target verticals in 2020 and beyond."

THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Revenues were $22.2 million compared with revenues of $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenues from projects represented approximately 61% of total revenues, while revenues from products represented approximately 39% of total revenues. Revenues from products increased by 3% year over year while revenues from projects decreased by 13% year over year.

Gross profit was $10.5 million, or 47.5% of revenues, compared with gross profit of $11.1 million, or 46.4% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2018. The higher gross margin in the quarter was due to the sales mix favoring higher margin products and services. In addition, several maintenance contracts orders which were delayed from the previous quarter were received this quarter, with a positive effect on the gross margin for this quarter.   

Operating income in the quarter was $2.5 million compared to operating income of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Financial expenses were $0.6 million compared to financial income of $52 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease is mainly due to the strong depreciation of the US dollar against the New Israeli Shekel during the third quarter, lowering the value of the Company's US dollar denominated monetary assets and thus leading to a higher level of non-cash financial expenses.

Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders was $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was $3.1 million compared with $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of September 30, 2019, was $54.6 million, or $2.36 per share, compared with cash and short term deposits, net of bank debt, of $55.0 million, or $2.38 per share, at December 31, 2018.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

INVESTORS' CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
The Company will host a conference call later today, November 18, 2019, at 10 am Eastern Time and 5 pm Israel time.
To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:
US: 1 888 668 9141; Israel: 03 918 0644; UK: 0 800 917 5108; Intl.: +972 3 918 0644
A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for three months from the day after the call. The link to the replay will be accessible at www.magalsecurity.com.

ABOUT MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Magal is a leading international provider of physical and video security solutions and products, as well as site management. Since 1969, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown solutions including, PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems) and Symphony, our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* Tables to follow *

 

 

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months

Ended September 30,


Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2019


2018

%
change


2019


2018

%
change

 

Revenue

22,188


23,894

(7)


63,075


66,497

(5)

Cost of revenue

11,647


12,811

(9)


35,170


36,796

(4)











Gross profit

10,541


11,083

(5)


27,905


29,701

(6)

Operating expenses:










   Research and development, net

1,825


1,587

15


5,373


5,014

7

   Selling and marketing

4,026


4,467

(10)


12,534


13,575

(8)

   General and administrative

2,169


2,949

(26)


6,810


6,922

(2)

Total operating expenses

8,020


9,003

(11)


24,717


25,511

(3)











Operating income

2,521


2,080



3,188


4,190


Financial income (expenses), net

(573)


52



(1,667)


691












Income (loss) before income taxes

1,948


2,132



1,521


4,881












Taxes on income

438


574



975


1,587












Net income

1,510


1,558



546


3,294












Income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
and non-controlling interests

212


72



36


245












Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders

1,298


1,486



510


3,049












Basic net income  per share

$0.06


$0.06



$0.02


$0.13












Diluted net income per share

$0.06


$0.06



$0.02


$0.13






















Weighted average number of shares used in computing
basic net income per share

23,153,985


23,042,895



23,121,107


23,039,289












Weighted average number of shares used in computing
diluted net income per share

23,167,049


23,296,520



23,141,574


23,310,976













Three Months

Ended September 30,



Six Months

Ended September 30,



2019

%


2018

%



2019

%


2018

%












Gross margin

47.5


46.4



44.2


44.7


Research and development, net as a % of revenues

8.2


6.6



8.5


7.5


Selling and marketing as a % of revenues

18.1


18.7



19.9


20.4


General and administrative  as a % of revenues

9.8


12.3



10.8


10.4


Operating margin

11.4


8.7



5.1


6.3


Net  margin

6.8


6.5



0.9


5.0


 

 

 

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

 RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months

Ended September 30,



Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019


2018



2019


2018










GAAP Net income

1,510


1,558



546


3,294

   Less:









   Financial income (expenses), net

(573)


52



(1,667)


691

   Taxes on income

(438)


(574)



(975)


(1,587)

   Depreciation and amortization

(542)


(526)



(1,591)


(1,502)

EBITDA

3,063


2,606



4,779


5,692

 

 

 

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)






September 30,


December 31,


2019


2018

CURRENT ASSETS:




 

Cash and cash equivalents

$34,189


$38,665

Short-term bank deposits

17,242


13,150

Restricted deposits

3,123


3,135

Trade receivables, net

12,918


14,176

Unbilled accounts receivable

8,555


6,050

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

3,658


4,126

Inventories

12,935


13,863





Total current assets

92,620


93,165





 

LONG TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:








Long-term deposits and restricted bank deposits

87


146

Severance pay fund

1,339


1,289

Deferred tax assets

3,456


3,459





Total long-term investments and receivables

4,882


4,894





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET AND OPERATING LEASE
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

10,726


6,347





GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

15,150


14,765





Total assets

$123,378


$119,171

 

 

 

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,


December 31,


2019


2018





CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Trade payables

$4,530


$6,359

Customer advances

8,094


10,170

Deferred revenues

1,687


2,387

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,299


13,226

Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,053


-





Total current liabilities

28,663


32,142





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Deferred revenues

1,253


1,344

Deferred tax liabilities

174


182

Accrued severance pay

2,217


2,181

Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,271


-

Other long-term liabilities

344


351





Total long-term liabilities

7,259


4,058





Redeemable non-controlling interest

2,028


1,755





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -





Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31,
2018; Issued and outstanding: 23,153,985 shares at September 30, 2019 and

23,049,639 shares at December 31, 2018

6,750


6,721

Additional paid-in capital

94,969


94,205

Treasury shares

(375)


-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,441)


(1,827)

Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand alone financial statements)

5,746


2,795

Accumulated deficit

(20,168)


(20,678)





Total shareholders' equity

85,481


81,216

Non-controlling interest

(53)


-





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

85,428


81,216





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$123,378


$119,171

 

 

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO

Tel: +972-3-539-1421

E-mail:  dianeh@magal-s3.com 

Web:  www.magalsecurity.com  

GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: (US) +1-646-688-3559
E-mail: magal@gkir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magal-security-systems-ltd-reports-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300959929.html

SOURCE Magal Security Systems Ltd


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD
08:31aMAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD : . Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
11/05MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD : . ("Magal") to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results o..
PR
10/31MAGAL SECURITY : Recieves $2.4 Million in Perimeter Security Contracts for Inter..
PR
10/07MAGAL SECURITY : Announces a Total of $8 Million in Recent Orders From East Afri..
PR
08/15MAGAL SECURITY USA : Results PR Q2 2019
PU
08/15MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD : . Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
08/01MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD : . ("Magal") to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results ..
PR
06/18MAGAL SECURITY USA : Awarded a $5.5 Contract for Its Advanced Perimeter Intrusio..
PR
05/21MAGAL SECURITY USA : Systems Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/07MAGAL SECURITY USA : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, May 21, 2..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group