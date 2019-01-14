Magal Security USA : Awarded $2.5 Million for an Integrated Security Solution for the Spanish Port of Huelva

YEHUD, Israel, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) announced today that it has won a $2.5 million contract to deliver technology and services to the Port of Huelva in Spain.

This new project is an extension of the overall security solution which was delivered by Magal to the port in prior years. The solution includes the coverage of the port's perimeter with anti-climb smart fences, combined day/night and thermal cameras using dual thermal and CCD technologies.

Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO of Magal, commented: "We are proud to again be a leading security technology provider supporting the Port of Huelva, a key seaport facility in Spain and an important European reference for Magal. As homeland security concerns continue to grow, Europe is becoming an increasingly important region for Magal and we have seen increasing traction in the region in the past few months."

About Magal

Magal is a leading international provider of solutions and products for physical and cyber security, as well as safety and site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries - under some of the most challenging conditions.

