Magazine Luiza : 2Q19 Earnings Release

Magalu

2Q19 Earnings Release

MESSAGE FROM THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

During the second quarter, we continued our efforts to achieve our growth strategy.

These efforts manifested themselves in our principal initiatives-expanding the marketplace platform; adding new categories; developing a superapp and accelerating delivery to the customer-bringing us closer to attaining our ultimate objective: the digitalization of Brazilian retail.

Our active customer base reached 22.3 million people, a growth of 53%, with 128% in e-commerce, including unique customers from Netshoes, and 19% in physical stores. We reached 12 million monthly active users on the Magalu Superapp and the apps of Netshoes, Zattini and Época Cosméticos.

Marketplace growth was one of the top highlights of the quarter, growing 289% and reaching R$583 million in sales during the quarter. The marketplace grew to 24% of total e-commerce sales, up from 18% during the first quarter of the year. We added an average of one thousand sellers per month and we ended the quarter with more than 8 thousand sellers on the platform and an assortment of 7.5 million items. During the period, around 45% of our e-commerce customers purchased an item from the marketplace. Overall e-commerce sales grew 56%, reaching 41% of total sales.

The meaningful growth in our base of sellers, assortment and marketplace sales strengthen our effort to develop and scale Magalu as a Service (MaaS).

Around 60% of our sellers use Magalu Entregas and, Malha Luiza already offers services such as collection and delivery of products to the end customer for more than 135 sellers, in our cross-docking program.

Expansion into new categories is another essential part of our exponential growth strategy. The acquisition of Netshoes, concluded in the middle of June, cemented Magalu's position as the leading company in the e-commerce of high-growth categories such as clothing, shoes and sporting goods in Brazil.

With Netshoes, we grew the assortment of products on our platform, both from our own inventory (more than 250,000 additional items) and via the marketplace (more than 1,000 sellers on the Netshoes platform). Today, the customer can find thousands of products offered by Netshoes and Zattini on Magalu's Superapp.

Aside from this, the acquisition of Netshoes strengthens our active customer base and amplifies our relevance among younger customers who already purchase non-durable goods through the Internet.

We are a multichannel platform - with totally integrated physical stores and e-commerce. Adding Netshoes to this model should provide customers with a unique purchasing experience, with all of the benefits that a multichannel operation can offer, on top of efficiency gains.

The physical stores also demonstrated excellent performance and market share gains. Sales grew 9% during the quarter, even with a tough comparison basis that included sales related to the World Cup last year. Independent of this effect, same store sales would have been up approximately 10% during the period.

To accelerate sales in the telephony category, we launched a campaign, "Smartphonize Brazil", incentivizing customers to trade-in their old cell phones for a discount on the purchase of a new device.

Overall, our sales grew 24% during the second quarter, on top of a growth of 43% during the same period last year.

Luizacred also demonstrated meaningful growth: total revenues grew more than 50% during the second quarter, the highest rate of growth in the last five years.

