Magazine Luiza MGLU3

MAGAZINE LUIZA

(MGLU3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/30
37.04 BRL   +0.65%
06:13pMAGAZINE LUIZA : Notice to the Market - Distribution of IOE
PU
08/15MAGAZINE LUIZA : Material Fact - Tax Credits
PU
08/12MAGAZINE LUIZA : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
Summary 
News Summary

Magazine Luiza : Notice to the Market - Distribution of IOE

09/30/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that at the Board of Directors' Meeting on September 30, 2019 the Board approved the distribution of interest on equity (IOE) totaling One Hundred and Twelve Million Reais (R$112,000,000.00), corresponding to R$0.0736066061 per share, considering 1,521,602,556 common shares and excluding treasury shares. The amount corresponding to the IOE will be allocated in the calculation of the total dividends for the year 2019.

The payment will take place within thirty (30) days as of the effective date of the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The calculation will be based on shareholding positions at the close of trading on October 7, 2019 and the Company's shares will be traded ex-interest-on-equity as of October 8, 2019. The value of the IOE per share may vary due to any change in the number of shares held in treasury until the close of trading on October 7.

Payment will be made on the net amount, after deducting withholding income tax in accordance with the prevailing legislation, except in the case of shareholders who are exempt from this tax and who present documented proof of said status to the Company, care of the Investor Relations department, by January 31, 2020.

São Paulo, September 30, 2019.

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Magazine Luiza SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:12:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 19 372 M
EBIT 2019 1 197 M
Net income 2019 765 M
Debt 2019 2 212 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 67,1x
P/E ratio 2020 73,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 56 433 M
Chart MAGAZINE LUIZA
Duration : Period :
Magazine Luiza Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGAZINE LUIZA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,30  BRL
Last Close Price 37,04  BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chief Executive Officer
Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Chairman
Fabrício Bittar Garcia Vice President-Operations
Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
André Fatala Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGAZINE LUIZA62.59%13 516
WESFARMERS LTD25.23%30 984
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-14.45%7 580
FIVE BELOW INC23.62%7 041
PLAZA SA--.--%5 034
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-92.18%4 955
