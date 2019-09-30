Magazine Luiza : Notice to the Market - Distribution of IOE

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that at the Board of Directors' Meeting on September 30, 2019 the Board approved the distribution of interest on equity (IOE) totaling One Hundred and Twelve Million Reais (R$112,000,000.00), corresponding to R$0.0736066061 per share, considering 1,521,602,556 common shares and excluding treasury shares. The amount corresponding to the IOE will be allocated in the calculation of the total dividends for the year 2019.

The payment will take place within thirty (30) days as of the effective date of the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The calculation will be based on shareholding positions at the close of trading on October 7, 2019 and the Company's shares will be traded ex-interest-on-equity as of October 8, 2019. The value of the IOE per share may vary due to any change in the number of shares held in treasury until the close of trading on October 7.

Payment will be made on the net amount, after deducting withholding income tax in accordance with the prevailing legislation, except in the case of shareholders who are exempt from this tax and who present documented proof of said status to the Company, care of the Investor Relations department, by January 31, 2020.

São Paulo, September 30, 2019.

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations