MAGAZINE LUIZA SA
12/20
177.94 BRL   --.--%
10/31MAGAZINE LUIZA SA : quaterly earnings release
08/01MAGAZINE LUIZA SA : half-yearly earnings release
05/02MAGAZINE LUIZA SA : quaterly earnings release
Magazine Luiza : Notice to the Market - Distribution of IOE

12/21/2018

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that at the Board of Directors' Meeting on December 21, 2018 the Board approved the distribution of interest on equity (IOE) totaling One Hundred and Twelve Million Reais (R$112,000,000.00), corresponding to R$0,5927048898 per share, considering 188.964.191 common shares and excluding treasury shares. The amount corresponding to the IOE will be allocated in the calculation of the total dividends for the year 2018.

The payment will take place within thirty (30) days as of the effective date of the 2019 Annual Shareholders'

Meeting. The calculation will be based on shareholding positions at the close of trading on December 27, 2018 and the Company's shares will be traded ex-interest-on-equity as of December 28, 2018. The value of the IOE per share may vary due to any change in the number of shares held in treasury until the close of trading on December 27.

Payment will be made on the net amount, after deducting withholding income tax in accordance with the prevailing legislation, except in the case of shareholders who are exempt from this tax and who present documented proof of said status to the Company, care of the Investor Relations department, by January 31, 2019.

São Paulo, December 21, 2018.

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

Magazine Luiza SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:59:08 UTC
