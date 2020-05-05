Magellan Aerospace : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Log in
05/05/2020 | 06:22pm EDT

Magellan Aerospace Corporation ("Magellan Aerospace") (TSX: MAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 (ten and one-half cents) per share on the Corporation’s common shares. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2020.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.


Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 852 M
EBIT 2020 59,3 M
Net income 2020 34,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,58%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 7,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 371 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,83  CAD
Last Close Price 6,38  CAD
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Campion Underwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Murray Edwards Chairman
Elena M. Milantoni Chief Financial Officer
Mark Allcock Vice President-Information Technology
Larry G. J. Moeller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION-54.62%263
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.52%107 539
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-59.19%92 176
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-6.22%54 688
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.58%41 093
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-27.53%36 577
